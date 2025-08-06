Drake Shows Love To Pop Singer Gracie Abrams Over Shared Birthmark, Social Media Creeped Out

As one of the biggest rappers (and frankly, pop stars) in the world, Drake’s every move has always been under a microscope, but the scrutiny has gone up a notch since he lost his beef with Kendrick Lamar.

So, of course, his latest social media move is getting called out after he made a post about a body insecurity he has.

On his Instagram story, he posted a selfie of pop singer Gracie Abrams, with a caption reading “I used to hate my birthmark but Gracie got the same one so now it’s art.”

The follow-up post included an old photo of him on stage, showing a similar coin-sized brown birthmark on his forearm.

Drizzy’s adoration for Abrams on IG isn’t new, since back in May, he posted an Apple Music screenshot of himself listening to her deep cut “I Knew It, I Know You” off her 2024 album, The Secret of Us, and applauding the production.

“[goated] beat switch on this second half is [mind blowing emoji],” he wrote with a blue heart emoji.

Given the creep allegations hurled at him during the beef, social media was flooded with people questioning why he, at 38 years old, is talking about a 25-year-old, with writer Hunter Harris even calling it “a new low. even for him.”

X users even tried to drag Abrams down for some alleged Instagram story screenshots from years ago when she posted a screenshot of Stranger Things‘ Finn Wolfhard with the purported text, “Sticky situation, knowing he’s 14 but incredibly down.”

One commenter wrote, “they both like 14 year olds 😭😭😭 omg” while another gossiped, “They both have something in common, they like kids.”

For all we know, Drake was being genuine in his praise of the young pop star, and Abrams —who is filmmaker JJ Abrams’ daughter— is dating actor Paul Mescal, so she’s off the market. However, a musical collaboration between the two artists would definitely be an interesting listen.

See how social media is reacting to Drake’s latest supposed blunder below.

Drake Shows Love To Pop Singer Gracie Abrams Over Shared Birthmark, Social Media Creeped Out was originally published on cassiuslife.com

