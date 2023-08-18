Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The 6 God’s known for his eclectic style, especially his hair. He’s been getting a lot of hate since getting braids last year, but his newest hairdo may be his most controversial.

Drake’s hair is parted and slicked to the side with pink clips tied off. The rest of his hair appears to be separated into two puffs on either side of his head. He was spotted rocking the look while hanging out with basketball players Kevin Durant and Trae Young on the bleachers.

One user claimed outrageously rich people have the privilege of outlandish looks because they don’t care what regular folks have to say.

“Mega rich people always gotta have some kind of absurd thing going on with their look. They’re daring you to laugh at them because they want you to know your opinion don’t mean sh-t. Trump’s got his hair and his orange fake tan, and now Drake’s got this,” wrote the user, under Bleacher Report’s photo of Durant and Drake laughing together.

Since kicking off his It’s All A Blur tour, Drake has kept up the shenanigans, like bringing out each city’s celebrity with him while he walks out from the tunnel greeting fans. He’s also providing hilarious commentary when fans throw bras on stage as the concert commences.

One woman even got an offer to pose for Playboy after Drake was so delighted that she threw a 36G bra on stage.

“36G?” Drake said to Brookyn’s Barclays Center crowd. “Locate this woman immediately.”

See how social media’s reacting to Drake’s latest hairstyle choice below.

Drake’s New Hairstyle With Afro Puffs & Pink Hair Clips Gets Him Promptly Roasted On Social Media was originally published on cassiuslife.com