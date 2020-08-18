12 Times Dream Doll Turned Heads With Her Hair

Reality TV star Dream Doll is finding her stride in her rap career as she celebrates her first entry onto the Billboard charts. Known for her flawless appearance, the ‘Ah Ah Ah’ femcee never met a hairstyle she couldn’t slay. And slaying isn’t hard when your personal hairstylist and best friend is Arrogant Tae — the most sought after celebrity stylist in the game. While he keeps her wig laid, the tresses underneath her protective styles are thriving.

Dream Doll constantly experiments with her hair. The Black Barbie has done every style from bone straight to curly. From blonde to brunette and we love every bit of it!

Doll — real name Tabatha Robinson — recently teased her new do on the ‘gram. And, of course, Tae is behind the bold blonde chop. As well as her pigtail frontal look on the set of Rah Swiss’ video shoot.

Here’s 12 times, Dream’s hair was flawless.

