Dream Doll
12 Times Dream Doll Turned Heads With Her Hair

Posted August 18, 2020

Rah Swish Featuring DreamDoll "Whatcha Like" Video Shoot

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Reality TV star Dream Doll is finding her stride in her rap career as she celebrates her first entry onto the Billboard charts. Known for her flawless appearance, the ‘Ah Ah Ah’ femcee never met a hairstyle she couldn’t slay. And slaying isn’t hard when your personal hairstylist and best friend is Arrogant Tae — the most sought after celebrity stylist in the game. While he keeps her wig laid, the tresses underneath her protective styles are thriving.

Dream Doll constantly experiments with her hair. The Black Barbie has done every style from bone straight to curly. From blonde to brunette and we love every bit of it!

Doll — real name Tabatha Robinson — recently teased her new do on the ‘gram. And, of course, Tae is behind the bold blonde chop. As well as her pigtail frontal look on the set of Rah Swiss’ video shoot.

Here’s 12 times, Dream’s hair was flawless.

1. Blonde Baddie

Her most recent wet-look Blonde pixie cut sent social media into a frenzy! 

2. High Ponytail

View this post on Instagram

Keep Dreaming 😇

A post shared by The Original DreamDoll 🧞‍♀️ (@dreamdoll) on

Dream rocking a long, chic braided high ponytail with perfectly laid edges!

3. Flaming Red

Let’s get into this red hair courtesy of Beyani Hair Collection!

4. Ombre Queen

View this post on Instagram

Dream Catcher 👌🏽

A post shared by The Original DreamDoll 🧞‍♀️ (@dreamdoll) on

This pink to blonde ombre complimented her skin color perfectly.

5. “Hit Me Baby One More Time”

This look was giving us full on anime meets Britney Spears vibes – and we’re here for it!

6. From The Scalp Microlinks

The microlinks slayed by Arrogant Tae blended perfectly with her natural hair to give her this full, natural look!

7. Lovely In Lilac

This lilac wig made an appearance on her recent cover of HYPE Hair Magazine while giving us a Marilyn Monroe meets Candyland vibe!

8. Wet & Wavy

This slicked back wet-and-wavy look was the perfect way to top off her BET Hip Hop Awards look back in 2019

9. Blonde Bob

This ash blonde-highlighted bob was giving such a classic look for Dream’s birthday fit!

10. Curly Fro

Natural curls for the win!

11. Neon Vibes

If anyone can pull off neon green, it’s Dream Doll!

12. Niceeee

Did you remember her rocking orange hair in her “Everything Nice” video, too?

