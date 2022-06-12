Ed Reed Has MAGA Stans Big Mad After Checking Coach Jack Del Rio Over Jan. 6 Capitol Attack Comments

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Ed Reed is no longer swiping footballs out of the air as an All-Pro safety, but he’s still making an impact on the game in other ways. The Hall of Famer called out Washington Commanders Jack Del Rio over comments the defensive coach made about the January 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, stating that Del Rio’s $100,000 fine was “not enough.”

Ed Reed Calls Out Jack Del Rio

Reed to took to Twitter to air his frustrations over Del Rio getting an essential slap on the wrist for calling the Capitol attacks a “dust up” and equating the event to protests that cropped up nationwide after George Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis police officers.

“Today, im sick and tired! A dust up! 100,000 is not enough, money ain’t nothing to a person who is recycled through coaching. Its always one, first it was Saban now its Jack to just remind US what it is! Man if u coached by him put your pants on! Its simple right and wrong, Wrong,” Reed tweeted on Saturday (June 11).

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera slapped Del Rio with a fine last week and issued a statement as well.

“Coach Del Rio did apologize for his comments on Wednesday and he understands the distinction between the events of that dark day and peaceful protests, which are a hallmark of our democracy,” Rivera wrote. “He does have the right to voice his opinion as a citizen of the United States and it most certainly is his constitutional right to do so. However, words have consequences and his words hurt a lot of people in our community. I want to make it clear that our organization will not tolerate any equivalency between those who demanded justice in the wake of George Floyd’s murder and the actions of those on Jan. 6 who sought to topple our government.”

Adding to this, Jack Del Rio deleted his Twitter account.

Speaking of Twitter, the MAGA faithful are trying to spin this into an attack on the Black Lives Matter movement and other “anti-Woke” talking points. We’ve got reactions below.

