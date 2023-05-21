Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Day one of the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage kicked off with a bang! El Debarge and Busta Rhymes hit the stage as surprise guests. Toni Terry, Scarface, Tisha Campbell, and The Force MDs were on hand for the party with a purpose sail away party. Check out everything that went down here.

El Debarge and Busta Rhymes Kick of The Fantastic Voyage was originally published on fantasticvoyage.blackamericaweb.com