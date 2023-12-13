Emmy-Winning Actor Andre Braugher Dies At 61

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The unfortunate news was confirmed by his publicist, Jennifer Allen, via NPR, revealing that he passed away Monday after briefly battling an illness.

Baugher made a name for himself in movies like Glory, where he shined alongside Matthew Broderick, Denzel Washington, and Morgan Freeman as a free Black man who joined the first Black regiment in the Union Army.

Then again in Spike Lee’s Get on The Bus, which is about a group of Black men en route on a cross-country bus trip to participate in the Million Man March, and also starred in the legal mystery thriller Primal Fear.

However, it was his series work where he really shined, beginning with the police drama Homicide: Life on the Street, where he played Detective Frank Pembleton in over 100 episodes from 1993 to 1999.

Then he found himself in the role of law enforcement again for more than 20 years, this time in a more light-hearted nature– on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, where he played Captain Raymond Holt with a star-studded cast that included Terry Crews, Andy Samberg, and Chelsea Peretti.

He’d also appear in shows like BoJack Horseman, House, and New Girl.

Throughout his career, which spanned over three decades, he was nominated for 11 Primetime Emmy Awards, for which he won two. He worked with many actors through that time, and many have sung his praises since he passed away, including Terry Crews, who left a touching message for his Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-star on Instagram.

Can’t believe you’re gone so soon. I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you,” Crew wrote. “Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like. Rest In Peace, Andre. I love you, man.”

Braugher is survived by his wife of 32 years, actress Ami Brabson, and his three sons, Michael, Isaiah, and John Wesley.

Social media is reliving some of his most memorable moments on the big and little screen.

Emmy-Winning Actor Andre Braugher Dies At 61 was originally published on cassiuslife.com