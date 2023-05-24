Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage welcomed Dru Hill to the stage and they delivered an epic performance!

Sisqo reminded fans that the band is celebrating their 25th anniversary of being a group and they did so by bringing every member (past and present) of the group for their performance.

Check out the pictures and more from their performance below

Every Member of Dru Hill Performs on the 2023 Fantastic Voyage was originally published on fantasticvoyage.blackamericaweb.com