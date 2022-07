Everything that Went Down at the 2022 Cincinnati Music Festival

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Cincinnati Music Festival made its return after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic but the return was bigger than ever with a total of 78,000 people in attendance.

Our very own Rickey Smiley kicked off the festival with a live broadcast of his show at Fountain Square brought to you by P&G. But that was just the start, CMF attendees got to see Janet Jackson, Charlie Wilson, Tank, Keshia Cole, The OJay’s, After 7, Toni Tony Tone, Ari Lennox, BJ The Chicago Kid, Jonathan Butler, Anthony Hamilton, Kirk Whalum, and the Nati’s very own Arin Ray throughout the weekend.

“Saturday night’s performance with headliner Janet Jackson was the largest crowd on a Saturday at Paul Brown Stadium that we have seen in the history of Cincinnati Music Festival,” said Joe Santangelo, producer of the festival.

The Cincinnati Music Festival will kick off in 2023 on July 20 at the Andrew J. Brady Center and July 21-22 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Join our text club for the schedule of performers when it’s announced later this year. Check out pictures from the festival below.

