Listen Live
Local

Everything You Missed At Baltimore AFRAM 2024!

Published on June 24, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Promotion Graphics For Baltimore AFRAM for Radio One Baltimore

Source: Courtesy of Baltimore City’s Mayor’s Office / Mayor’s Office


Another successful Juneteenth weekend means another successful AFRAM Festival!

Although the temperatures were scorching across the Baltimore region, our sisters and brothers braved the temperatures and showed out!

Check out everything you missed at AFRAM below and we hope to see you again next year!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

 

The post Everything You Missed At Baltimore AFRAM 2024! appeared first on 92 Q.

Everything You Missed At Baltimore AFRAM 2024!  was originally published on 92q.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Trending
Spike TV's 10th Annual Video Game Awards - Arrivals
News & Gossip

Marlon Wayans Confronts His & Brothers’ Gay Rumors On Twitter!

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

12 items
Local

Join Your Radio One Fam Next Weekend As We Celebrate Black Excellence At AFRAM!

Entertainment

Ashanti and Nelly Quietly Married Last Year

News & Gossip

Discrimination & Mental Health

10 items
Entertainment

Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

5 items
Pop Culture

The Peaches Are Picked: See The Official ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 16 Cast

News

Tupac Shakur Murder Suspect Keefe D Asks For Release On $750K Bail

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close