Since the days when Jenny was flexing on the block and Juvenile encouraged ladies everywhere to “back that azz up,” America has been in an obsessive relationship with the idea of a robust derrière.

In 2022, that “cake craving” has only become more of a national guilty pleasure, with an on-trend surgery known as the Brazilian Butt Lift — BBL for short! — topping the wish lists of many women and femme-identifying individuals this holiday season. BBLs spiked in popularity even more over the weekend following the release of R&B/pop sensation SZA’s sophomore album, SOS.

The reason? Oh nothing — she just revealed that her form-fitting figure, particularly her made-for-Magic-City lower region, was in fact the product of a doctor’s visit.

On the standout title track, SZA croons in one line, “Remind you of Dеlla Reese / So classic, that ass so fat, it look natural, it’s not / I talk bullshit a lot / No more fuck-shit, I’m done,” putting an end to years of rumors while also giving a one-up to the body positive hive out there.

RELATED: NeNe Leakes Shares Her Brazilian Butt Lift Journey On Instagram

It goes without saying that celebrities can be very influential, especially a GRAMMY-winning vocalist with the physical appeal of SZA. With that in mind, we believe there’s a good chance many out there will find the coincidence to pursue getting a BBL themselves. While we absolutely approve of any person’s right to make sane and consensual alterations to their body, there’s a lot worth knowing before going under the knife and putting a foreign substance in your body for sheer vanity reasons. In short, inspect before you inject!

We’re here to start you off with five of the most important facts worth knowing when it comes to Brazilian Butt Lifts, which we hope will spark your BBL curiosity to explore deeper on your own for more key facts. Stay sexy out here, but also stay safe in the process:

B4 BBL: 5 Facts You Should Know Before Getting A Brazilian Butt Lift was originally published on blackamericaweb.com