Feast Your Eyes On All The Fine Black Men At The 2018 ESPY Awards

Each year, the ESPYS brings out the best athletes and celebrities to celebrate both sports and pop culture. The 2018 ESPY Awards were not dissapointment with everyone from former football player Terrell Owens to Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman serving us sexy ass looks on the red carpet. Click through our gallery to see all the fine men and athletes at the 2018 ESPYS. You’ll be glad you did!
1. CHADWICK BOSEMAN
Chadwick Boseman arrived at the 2018 ESPYS to present an award.
2. CHADWICK BOSEMAN
The Black Panther star looked dapper debuting Virgil Abloh’s premiere collection for Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2019.
3. NICK YOUNG
Basketball player Nick Young attends The 2018 ESPYS.
4. NICK YOUNG
The Basketball player opted for a printed Prada shirt with pink metallic cropped pants, also by Prada.
5. DEVIN FUNCHESS
NFL player Devin Funchess attends The 2018 ESPYS looking fine in a polka dot tux and navy bow tie.
6. DEVIN FUNCHESS
The NFL Player gave us blue and pink look which scored in our book!
7. ODELL BECKHAM JR.
Odell Beckham Jr. served us a look on the red carpet at the 2018 ESPY Awards.
8. ODELL BECKHAM JR.
Odell Beckham Jr. gives us a short set on the red carpet.
9. TERRELL OWENS
Terrell Owens is all smiles at the 2018 ESPY Awards.
10. TERRELL OWENS
Terrell Owens wears the blues but is definitely not feeling it in this on-trend pastel suit.