Listen Live
Local

Fireworks Are Hard On Pets, Consider Them This 4th Of July

Published on June 24, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Dog afraid of fireworks

Source: sanjagrujic / Getty

Fireworks Are Hard On Pets, Consider Them This 4th Of July

With 4th of July around the corner, it’s important for pet parents to understand and be prepared for some of the most common summertime safety risks, including fireworks and summer heat for their animals.

According to the Humane Society of the United States, animal shelters tend to see an influx of lost pets on July 4th and we write this to help you understand why. This is confirmed by pet parents who say that fireworks commonly trigger fear and anxiety for their dogs and cats.

Take a look below at some facts about Dogs and Cats not enjoying fireworks.

The fact below are According to a Rover survey.
Rover has partnered with Varsity Tutors, who will host a live, interactive (free) class on Thursday, June 27th, which will cover training tips, sound desensitization and explain how to reduce stress with fun toys and a cozy spot.

The post Fireworks Are Hard On Pets, Consider Them This 4th Of July appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Fireworks Are Hard On Pets, Consider Them This 4th Of July  was originally published on wibc.com

1. The majority of dogs (74%) and cats (73%) are afraid of fireworks. 

The majority of dogs (74%) and cats (73%) are afraid of fireworks.  Source:Getty

2. 42% of pet parents say their dog has tried to run away during fireworks in the past, and of them, 34% say their pet’s escape attempt was successful.

42% of pet parents say their dog has tried to run away during fireworks in the past, and of them, 34% say their pet’s escape attempt was successful. Source:Getty

3. 64% of pet parents say their cat has tried to run away during fireworks in the past, with a 31% success rate.

64% of pet parents say their cat has tried to run away during fireworks in the past, with a 31% success rate. Source:Getty

4. The majority (60%) of pet parents agree that accurate identifiable information is extremely important for their pet’s safety, but despite this, nearly a third (30%) of pet parents admit it’s been six months or more since they last checked the accuracy and legibility of their pet’s ID tag or microchip. 

The majority (60%) of pet parents agree that accurate identifiable information is extremely important for their pet’s safety, but despite this, nearly a third (30%) of pet parents admit it’s been six months or more since they last checked the accuracy and legibility of their pet’s ID tag or microchip.  Source:Getty

5. Update your pet’s ID tags, people!

Update your pet's ID tags, people! Source:Getty
Trending
Spike TV's 10th Annual Video Game Awards - Arrivals
News & Gossip

Marlon Wayans Confronts His & Brothers’ Gay Rumors On Twitter!

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

12 items
Local

Join Your Radio One Fam Next Weekend As We Celebrate Black Excellence At AFRAM!

Entertainment

Ashanti and Nelly Quietly Married Last Year

News & Gossip

Discrimination & Mental Health

10 items
Entertainment

Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

5 items
Pop Culture

The Peaches Are Picked: See The Official ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 16 Cast

Entertainment

Trump Tells His Supporters ‘I Don’t Care About You, I Just Want Your Vote’

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close