Happy birthday to the iconic Joseline Hernandez! Today, the reality star and singer turns 37 years old and we’re sure she’s somewhere playing “Do It Like It’s Your Birthday” at high levels and living her very best life! On her birthday, we have to give thanks to the comedic genius for gracing our TVs for so many years and providing the purest laughs and entertainment ever. From her start as an explosive cast member on Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta to her recent reality series, Joseline Hernandez’s Cabaret, she is definitely a force to be reckoned with, giving us classic clap backs and hilarious one-liners that we’ll be using for decades And the best part? She always does it in style.
From the super sexy cut out ensembles she rocks on her hit shows to the high fashion suits she puts on when she means business, Joseline is no stranger to serving lewks, face, hair AND body in the best way she knows how. So, in honor of the entertainer’s 37 birthday today, let’s take a look back at five times she gave us fashion envy by completely serving LEWKS on a platter!
Five Times Joseline Hernandez Served Lewks On A Platter was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Golden Goddess
Joseline doesn’t have a shy bone in her body. The rapper gave the people in Memphis a run for their money when she stepped out in a gold thong bikini and matching gold boots.
2. Lady in Red
The Puerto Rican Princess received the Trailblazer Award at the 2022 Pure Heat Community Festival. She announced the honor on Instagram in a red pants suit, platform heels, and flowers in her hair. She captioned the image “I’m getting my flowers!”
3. Balenciaga Babe
Hernandez showed off her designer threads in a denim Balenciaga look. From head to toe, the entire look is top-tier!
4. Legs for days
She’s thicker than a snicker, and she’s not afraid to show it! Joseline was spied out on the town in black hot shorts, a blue cropped button down shirt, and blue sunglasses.
5. Glamour Girl
Joseline dazzled in sheer, embellished gown that she styled with long blonde braids. It’s a look!