Listen Live
Local

Flock Playlist: Baltimore’s Hottest Game Day Playlist

Published on August 18, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Ravens Flock Playlist DL

Source: Radio One Digital / Airiel B.

Baltimore, it’s that time again!

Saturdays and Sundays in the fall are for tailgates and Ravens football! Every game day deserves a soundtrack as fire as M&T Bank Stadium itself. That’s why the Ravens Flock here at Radio One Baltimore has curated the ultimate game day playlist to get you fired up and ready to talk our shhhhhh….

From the gritty streets of West Baltimore all the way down to the bank, this playlist hits all the right notes, including songs that our favorite players listen to ahead of gameday!

Expect high-energy and local Baltimore hits that feel like a Ravens victory already.

There’s a little something for every Flock member, so keep scrolling to check it out. 

Related Stories

 Whether you’re chanting in the stadium or cheering from your living room, Baltimore’s heart beats to this rhythm. It’s more than music: it’s Ravens pride! 

Flock Playlist: Baltimore’s Hottest Game Day Playlist  was originally published on 92q.com

1. Tate Kobang – Bank Rolls Remix

2. Bring in the Katz (Original Mix) feat. Pork Chop

3. Nasg Chaz – Did my sh*t

4. YG Teck – 90 Day Run

5. YBS Skola – I Be Trippin

6. Lor Scoota Feat. Shy Glizzy – Bird Flu

7. On Deck – Gucci Mane

8. YGG Tay – War

9. Yg Teck Feat Roddy Rackzz – Different Motion

10. Yg Teck feat Roddy Rackzz – Big Dog

11. Ybs Skola, Tate Kobang, OTR Chaz, Bandhunta Izzy – Do It Again

12. Baltimore Bella – Bang

13. Bandhunta Izzy – Talkin’ Crazy

14. Laughin’ To The Bank – Chief Keef

15. Tmcthedon – Hellcat

16. Who Run It – Money Jake

17. Tso tadoe – Tear Da Klub Up

18. Young Moose – Dumb Dumb

19. YBG Sosa X Bandhunta Izzy – Gang Related

20. Roddy Rackzz – Tarzan

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Stacked group of wine Glasses
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To The Odell’s Reunion!

National

‘Everybody Knows Everybody:’ My New Orleans Story [Op-Ed]

BET Awards 2025 - Show
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Charlie Wilson!

Baltimore City Hall
221 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

White House with ominous clouds
255 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

The Buzz
News

$187,000 AFRAM Booking Scam Is Heading To Court

16 Items
Pop Culture

Spike Lee’s Colin Kaepernick Docuseries Mysteriously Canceled At ESPN, Social Media Has Theories

Style & Fashion

Jeezy Partners With Eastside Golf For Exclusive Apparel Line

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close