Forever 007: Sean Connery, Who Played James Bond, Dead At 90

Posted October 31, 2020

Sean Connery will be best remembered for his iconic role as the suave and ‘licensed to kill” super-spy James Bond, but his career extended beyond those death-defying adventures. The award-winning actor passed away at the age of 90 and Twitter fondly remembers the dashing actor.

Connery was born Thomas Sean Connery on August 25, 1930, in Fountainbridge, Edinburgh, Scotland. An athlete in his days before acting, Connery was a bodybuilder and soccer player good enough to garner some interest from clubs but instead decided to pursue an easier career path. He began acting in bit roles in film and television in the mid to late 1950s, but his breakthrough came with 1962’s Dr. No, making Connery the first actor to play James Bond.

Similar to the current Bond in Daniel Craig, Connery was connected to the role in a way that friends and associates said that angered him. However, Connery played the role seven times before stepping away and venturing into other notable films. He won an Academy Award for his role in the 1987 film The Untouchables and was beloved as Henry Jones Sr. in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade in 1989.

Connery’s last notable role was in 2003 as Allan Quatermain in The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, but largely falling from the public eye after that film. Connery’s last roles were voicing a character in the animated film Sir Bill, and as John Muir in Freedom: A History of US, both released in 2012. Connery’s final job was as narrator of the documentary Ever to Excel.

Across Twitter, many are remembering Sean Connery and we’ve got those reactions below.

