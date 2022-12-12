From ‘The Woman King’ to ‘Emancipation: 11 Best Films of the Year

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

As we wind down the calendar year of 2022 and start preparing for the new year, it’s always about this time of year that we start to see the ”Best Of’ lists from music, movies, entertainment & more.

When it comes to black cinema, this year has an array of films that have had record-breaking box office success. These films also saw huge streaming performances, and a few that just after viewing the trailer, we knew were already under Oscar consideration immediately.

Movies like ‘The Woman King’, ‘Sidney’, and ‘Emancipation.’ dominated headlines throughout the year for various reasons, but there is also a common theme between the majority of these, which is empowerment.

From fantasy to fiction, these stories touched at the viewers hearts while also delivering an entertaining experience.

A list of the Ten Best Films of the Year was put together by the African American Film Critics Association, and to little surprise, ‘The Woman King’ came out on top.

“The best films of this year prove that diverse stories – the true and the fantastical – are not only important to the culture but are equally important to the movie-making business,” said AAFCA president and co-founder Gil Robertson.

“Black films which make an impact on our minds and hearts are also making a sizable impact at the box office. Our top film, ‘The Woman King’, bridges the gap between telling important, heartfelt stories, and providing an entertaining experience for movie-going audiences.

This list gives movie lovers a chance to see films themed around accomplishment like ‘Emancipation’, to the fantastical tales such as ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ and maybe the less recognized gems that slipped through your radar.

“AAFCA is proud to honor these masterpieces, along with the rest of AAFCA’s Top 10 Films of 2022, and acknowledge their indelible impact on our industry and culture.”



Scroll down to see he full list of AAFCA’S Top 10 Films of this year, and let us know on social media if you agree with this list, or what movie you felt deserved to make it!

ABOUT AAFCA

Established in 2003, AAFCA is the premiere body of Black film critics in the world, actively reviewing film and television, with a particular emphasis on entertainment that includes the Black experience and storytellers from the African Diaspora. The organization’s primary mission is to cultivate understanding, appreciation and advancement of the contributions of African descended talent to cinematic and television culture – from the artistic and technical legends of the past to the still unimagined breakthroughs of future generations.

The full list of AAFCA’S Top 10 Films of 2022:

