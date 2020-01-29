CLOSE
gabrielle union
It’s #GabUnionAppreciationDay Y’all…And Black Women Are Here For It!

Posted January 29, 2020

Lanvin : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

While every day could easily be dedicated to celebrate Gabrielle Union, today (Jan. 29) is officially that day!

Thanks to Ultra Violet, a fabulous feminist organization that focuses on policy, violence against women and other issues, it’s #GabUnionAppreciationDay!

This amazing thread pointed out what an amazing mother, wife, and actress Gabrielle is and her ability to tirelessly fight for others, including herself.

As a sexual assault survivor, she has been brave to share her story with us and talk about her own personal growth being a self-described “mean girl.”

 

The thread also pointed out that Gabby has used her platform to speak up for others including Terry Crews, who ungrateful self recently threw her under the bus after she was fired from America’s Got Talent.

 

And we can’t forget her undying support for Zion, who attended the Miami Pride Parade.

And of course, there’s that #Shadybaby Kaavia.

Of course, Black women, including myself, flocked to Twitter show our love for the amazing actress and everything she had done for us, including letting us find out voice, sticking up for ourself and even the courage to come as a survivor of sexual assault.

Take a look at all this love:

