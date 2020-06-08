In the midst of quarantine, many people have been heavily online shopping. Within there shopping spree someone has stumbled upon a disturbing item. A third party seller on Amazon is selling a mask with a cartoon graphic of the scene where George Floyd was choked to death.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

People are demanding that a third party seller is banned and the mask to be removed from Amazon immediately.

Twitter Demands Amazon To Remove Offensive George Floyd Masks was originally published on rnbphilly.com