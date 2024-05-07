Get The Look: Recreate These Celebs’ Enchanting Met Gala Beauty Moments

The 2024 Met Gala has left the building, but the spirit of the riveting beauty looks are still lingering. It went down at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City last night, where the stars paraded the venue in their most fabulous versions of the “The Garden of Time” style theme. From Keke Palmer to Cardi B, the girls snapped on the red carpet. Their ensembles were on-theme and on-point, and their alluring hairstyles and gorgeous made-up faces also made compelling statements.
The Met Gala is the premier event in the fashion industry. It gathers all the stars in one room to show off their adoration for the art of style. Previous Met Gala affairs have birthed some of our all-time favorite looks donned by celebrities like Rihanna, Beyoncé, Zendaya, Billy Porter, and more. This year’s soiree was no different, giving us mesmerizing costumes and beauty moments that will forever live rent-free in our heads. The couture gowns were spellbinding, and the glam that accompanied said gowns was the icing on the cake.
Met Gala Beauty Glam
Keke Palmer’s exaggerated high ponytail was the talk of the Met Gala carpet as it added charm to her captivating Marc Jacobs gown. Her hairstylist was going for “fantasy” hair, and she slayed Palmer’s ponytail with her very own product, Bold Hold Lace.
The Nope movie star’s makeup resembled an actual filter, giving her a dreamy essence. “I achieved that flawless base with my holy grail, Milk Hydro Grip Primer. Paired with the Hydro Grip Setting Spray, it’s a recipe for a glow that lasts all day,” explained Palmer’s Met Gala MUA, Kenya Alexis.
Jump in below for a step-by-step guide on Palmer’s makeup look for the Met Gala. Also, get the scoop on Taraji P. Henson’s floral-adorned hairdo, Cynthia Erivo’s skin-like makeup, Naomi Campbell’s glam and more!
1. Cardi B’s Larger-than-life HairdoSource:Getty
Tokyo Stylez created Cardi B’s jaw-dropping hairstyle using göt2b.
- Tokyo started the process by bleaching the knots on a lace wig with göt2b Bleach-It to give a realistic scalp effect.
She then washed, blew dry, and plucked the hairline of the wig.
She prepped with a nude stocking cap and used the göt2bBlasting Freeze Spray to slick back any loose hair.
-
She blow dried on the cool setting.
Then, Tokyo used two layers of the göt2b Bonding glue to adhere the lace wig while blow drying on cool.
Once it was dry, she applied and secured the wig with göt2b Bonding glue to melt the lace. Tokyo then tied it down with elastic band.
She flat ironed each piece of hair for sleek clean look using more göt2bBlasting Freeze Spray to secure and lock in any flyaways.
Tokyo finished with göt2b Glued Brow and Edge Gel to slick down side burns and edges and locked the final look in with more göt2bBlasting Freeze Spray.
2. Naomi Campbell’s Straight and Sleek HairstyleSource:Getty
Celebrity hairstylist Davontae Washington created a hair look for model Naomi Campbell that was straight, sleek and gave the ultimate level of shine.
- Washington prepared the hair using the new Eco Style Texture Edit Kurvy Moisturize Hydrating Foam. To ensure even distribution of product throughout the wig, he used a brush and a blow dryer to create a smooth, silky texture.
- Next, he spritzed the Eco Style Texture Edit Kurvy Shine Lightweight Sheen onto the hair not only to add shine, but to enrich the hair with nutrients.
- He utilized a 2-inch flat iron and hot comb to further refine the hair’s texture and achieve a natural appearance by flattening it.
- Washington completed the look with Eco Style Olive Oil Styling Gel for the ultimate edge control and for a polished look.
3. Taraji P. Henson’s Floral HairdoSource:Getty
- Preparation for the look began about a week before the event. Tym Wallace, Taraji’s hairstylist, had the beautiful custom hair jewelry made by Erynn Lyss adorned with Swarovski crystals. The day before Met Gala, Tym continued by prepping 30-inch Indian Silky Straight bundles from True Indian Hair. He prepped the hair extensions thoroughly washing with TPH Soak it Off Wig & Install Soak and reset the softness with TPH Keep it Fresh Wig & Hair Refresher.
- Tym began cleansing Taraji’s scalp with her personally formulated Master Cleanse Shampoo. For a second-round cleanse, he used the So Lengthy Strengthening & Lengthening Shampoo and added moisture back with New Levelz Strengthening & Lengthening Conditioner.
- To style the effortless updo, Tym applied the Ride or Die Leave-in Conditioner to ensure Taraji’s hair was hydrated, following with Hot Commodity Heat Protectant to maintain the integrity of her hair before blow drying.
- Following with a full silk press, he then applied the Slick Edge Control to smooth Taraji’s natural hair up into a high ponytail. To add length and volume, Tym secured two of the True Indian Hair bundles with pins to create a top knot, adding sheen with the Keep Shining Dry Oil Mist and ultimately finishing the look by crowning her with the Swarovski Crystal hair jewelry.
4. Venus Williams’ Retro HairdoSource:Getty
- To start, Nikki Nelms shampooed and conditioned Venus’ hair with Maui Moisture Nourish & Moisture + Coconut Milk Shampoo and Maui Moisture Nourish & Moisture + Coconut Milk Conditioner.
- She then went in with Maui Moisture Curl Quench + Coconut Oil Curl Smoothie and Maui Moisture Frizz-Free + Shea Butter Leave-In Conditioning Mist before blowing out her hair to give it softness and shine.
- Nelms blew out and pressed Venus’ hair to make sure it was super straight and moldable.
- She then topped it off with Maui Moisture Nourish & Moisture + Coconut Milk Weightless Oil Mist to give it extra shine.
- For styling, Nelms went with a beautiful bouffant and added a French braid going around to represent a braided headband effect.
- She added some of the mirrored embellishment from the dress to give a subtle kiss of sparkle and tie the whole look together.
- Nelms applied Maui Moisture Lightweight Curls + Flaxseed Edge Control to keep any flyaways set!”
5. Keke Palmer’s Makeup LookSource:Getty
To prep the face, Kenya Alexis used the iconic Hydro Grip Primer for that perfect base that she knew would last the entire night.
Continuing with the Hydro Family, Kenya prepped the eyes with the Hydro Grip Eyeshadow Primer to give those sparkles a flawless base that will grip them in place all night.
She bronzed the face with Matte Bronzer in “Blaze” to add warmth and dimension.
She then took the viral Cooling Water Jelly Tint in “Burst” to add the perfect pop of color to Keke’s cheeks.
To get the dramatic lash look, Kenya used the RISE Waterproof Mascara to guarantee Palmer’s lashes will hold their curl all night long.
To shape, lift, and lock the brows into place, she went in with KUSH Brow Lamination Gel.
Kenya finished off the look with a generous spray of the Hydro Grip Set + Refresh Spray so that her makeup was locked in place all night long.
6. Cynthia Erivo’s Flawless BeatSource:Getty
Celebrity makeup artist Sam Fine created Cynthia Erivo’s stunning Met Gala makeup look using Haus Labs by Lady Gaga.
- Haus Labs Bio-Blurring Loose Setting Powder in Cocoa used to set the center of the face allowing the outer perimeter to glow.
- Power Sculpt Velvet Bronzer in Deep Level 10 & 12 to gently contour the face.
- Haus Labs Optic Intensity Eco Eyeliner in Black Onyx used to gently rim the eyes.
- Custom lashes lacquered for spikey separation on both top and bottom lids create jaw-dropping.
- Using a combination of Haus Labs Bio-Radiant Gel-Powder Highlighter in Bronzite & Raw Amber to create an ethereal glow
- Haus Labs Le Monster Lip Crayon in Mahogany Matte layered with Haus Labs PhD Hybrid Lip Glaze in Cocoa allowed lips to shine without competing with other features.
7. Doja Cat’s Enchanted Tears Makeup LookSource:Getty
For Doja’s Met Gala look, the Pat McGrath team used glitter to paint shimmering, enchanted tears of joy streaming down her cheeks. On her lids, they created cat eyes using a black pencil, black liquid liner, lots of mascara, and the Mothership V: Bronze Seduction palette.
COMPLEXION
Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation LIGHT MEDIUM 11
Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation LIGHT MEDIUM 12
Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Concealer LIGHT 6
Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Setting Powder LIGHT 1
Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Setting Powder LIGHT 2
CHEEKS & HIGHLIGHTER
Skin Fetish: Highlighter Balm + Duo in shade NUDE
Skin Fetish: Divine Bronzer in shade Desert Glow
EYES
Mothership V: Bronze Seduction
LIPS