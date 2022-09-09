Giveon Brings ‘The Beach’ To Atlanta’s Coca Cola Roxy

We’re not sure if it’s the smooth chocolate complexion or those buttery baritone vocals but there’s just something about Giveon we can’t get enough of!
Giveon is on top of his game with his hit album Give Or Take and a sold-out tour to go with it.
Global Grind was in the building when the tour stopped in Atlanta at the Coca-Cola Roxy and we enjoyed an incredible night of vocals. While Giveon was forced to deal with some technical issues at the BET Awards this summer, he had no such problems at his Atlanta show. In fact, he seemed perfectly poised and comfortable in his position as one of the leading male R&B acts out right now.
The crowd was packed and excited to see Giveon as he ran through hits including “Heartbreak Anniversary,” “Like I Want You,” “Lost Me” and “All To Me,” as well as some of our favorite collaborations, including the Justin Bieber “Peaches” remix and our personal favorite — Drake’s “Chicago Freestyle”.
The Long Beach, CA native kept confident throughout the show as thousands of fans sang along. It’s kind of wild that just four years ago Giveon ws opening for Snoh Aalegra on tour and now he’s headlining his own.
What are some of your favorite Giveon songs? “The Beach” is definitely one of ours, hence the headline! We love that baritone voice of his and he’s definitely not bad on the eyes either. Check out ten of our favorite photos from the Atlanta stop of the “Give Or Take” tour by the phenomenal Gregory Castel when you continue.
