Go Pink: Support Breast Cancer Charities With These 9 Products

Let’s talk health, beauties! October brings awareness to various causes — from National Eczema Awareness to Down Syndrome Awareness. However, one cause that continues to lead the pack is National Breast Cancer Awareness.
If you’ve been out of the loop, “African American women have a 40% breast cancer mortality rate, which is, unfortunately, the highest of any U.S. racial or ethnic group,” per Breast Cancer Prevention Partners (BCPP). The organization also shares that the disease is the leading cause of cancer death in the U.S. for African-American women. Additionally, Black women are more likely to be diagnosed with the disease at younger ages — below 40 — and with more aggressive forms.
Unfortunately, breast cancer disparities range from miseducation about prevention and treatment, medical insurance, and lack of annual doctor visits. That said, raising awareness about breast cancer in the Black community is vital so more lives can be saved. Thankfully, countless organizations work tirelessly to provide education, support, and fund millions in breast cancer research.
Truthfully, we should rely on more than these organizations to use their resources to fund research. We can all do our part by using our coins to purchase products that benefit breast cancer research. There are multiple brands, such as La Mer, David Yurman, The Million Roses, and more, that all help raise funds.
You’ve come to the right place if you’re ready to spend your coins for good. We’ve listed nine products from brands that will donate a portion or all of their proceeds to research. From beauty to lifestyle, the possibilities are endless. That said, you already know the drill! Stretch your fingers, grab a credit card, secure a Wi-Fi connection, and prepare to shop for a great cause.
1. Estée Lauder Limited Edition Pink Ribbon Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery ComplexSource:Neiman Marcus
It always pays to have a multifunctional face serum in your collection. This essential is made with skin-loving ingredients that work to firm, brighten, and reduce the look of multiple signs of aging. As a result, you’ll sport a radiant, youthful-looking complexion. With every purchase, Estée Lauder will donate 20 % of the proceeds to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.Shop Now
2. David Yurman Renaissance® Bracelet in Pink AluminumSource:Courtesy of David Yurman
Thanks to David Yurman and the brand’s 15-year-plus partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, this bracelet is one of many unique pieces from their pink collection that can jazz up your jewelry collection. The brand will donate 20% of the proceeds to the foundation.Shop Now
3. The Million Roses Supreme White Box | Pink Ribbon Edition | White & Baby Pink RosesSource:Courtesy of The Million Roses
A gorgeous bouquet always puts a smile on a person’s face. Go the extra mile by adding The Million Roses Supreme White Box’s Pink Ribbon Edition to your shopping list. This arrangement features a mix of white and pink mini and regular-sized roses. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to CancerCare, the Pink Fund, and the Susan G. Komen Foundation.Shop Now
4. La Mer Créme de la MerSource:Courtesy of La Mer
For good reason, the La Mer Créme de la face cream is considered the créme de la creme of facial moisturizers. Aside from supplying the skin with long-lasting moisture, this staple lifts, firms, reduces the size of fine lines and wrinkles and gives skin a rejuvenated feel with every use. In other words, it’s perfect for all ages and skin types. Shop this find, and all proceeds will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.Shop Now
5. Bobbi Brown Powerful Pinks Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss DuoSource:Bobbi Brown Cosmetics
Glow, baby, glow! Bobbi Brown’s Powerful Pinks Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss Duo offers the best of both worlds — moisture and high shine. Shop the gloss kit, and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the Breast Cancer Research Fund.Shop Now
6. Dave’s Coffee Limited Edition Breast Cancer Awareness BottleSource:Courtesy of David's Coffee
This limited edition stainless steel water bottle features Climate Lock double-wall vacuum insulation that keeps drinks cool/iced for 63 hours and warm for up to 24 hours. Plus, the bottle is chip-resistant. All proceeds will be donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.Shop Now
7. GHD Glide Hot Brush in Hot PinkSource:Courtesy of GHD
Style your way to silky tresses with the help of GHD Glide Hot Brush via the brand’s limited edition pink collection. The pretty-in-pink hair tool features dual-action ceramic heater technology and an ionizer that provides a smooth, frizz-free salon finish without the worry of wreaking havoc on your hair. GHD will give $10 from every sale of the pink collection to The Pink Agenda.Shop Now
8. Etoile Duo Vanity Case in Barbie PinkSource:Courtesy of Etoile
The days of dealing with a messy makeup bag are officially over! Etoile’s Duo Vanity Case comes in handy to keep your beauty essentials — from eyeshadow palettes to face serums — perfectly stocked for easy access. This must-have also comes equipped with a fold-out mirror so you can primp while on the go. Etoile is donating 15% of the proceeds from the Lavender Pink collection to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.Shop Now
9. ARCONA Triad PadsSource:Courtesy of ARCONA
Healthy skin is always in! Instead of following the standard cleanse, exfoliate, and moisturize routine, jazz things up by adding a multifunctional toner into the mix. Enter the ARCONA Triad Pads. This cranberry toner covers all the bases and more to nourish and restore skin, neutralize free radicals, and rid your canvas of impurities, leaving you with glowy and refreshed skin. Throughout October, ARCONA gives 25 % of the proceeds from sales from the bestseller to the CEW Cancer & Careers Foundation.Shop Now