Halle Berry
Finest Of Wines: Halle Berry Stuns In Topless Photo At 54, Well-Deserved Praise Ensues

Posted August 28, 2020

Today - Season 68

Source: NBC / Getty

Halle Bery has been in show business since the late 1980s and has been viewed as a symbol of glamour and beauty during the span of her still-ongoing career. After sharing a topless photo via social media, the Academy Award-winning actress promoted a necessary message of self-love in these trying times.

Berry, 54, shared the photo with her 6.5 million followers on Instagram with a simple caption: “Self-love is never selfish.”

In the artful photo, Berry is looking off to the side, a mass of curls obscuring her face while her toned arms folded across her body. It is yet another example of some of the high-end snaps she’s shared with her fans over the years.

Comments on the Instagram post proved that the message was heard loud and clear.

“WOW,” wrote Zoe Kravitz, while Kim Fields added, “Stunning quiet power & grace.”

Arsenio Hall took things to a new level, writing in his reply “#WoofWoofWoof,” and Janelle Monae added, “Wow and pow” in her comment.

We’ve scoured Twitter for some reactions and we shared some of the reactions, along with other related social media posts, below.

Self-love is never selfish.

Photo: Getty

Finest Of Wines: Halle Berry Stuns In Topless Photo At 54, Well-Deserved Praise Ensues  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

54....life just gets better and better! 🌈✨

Never been a shady beach. 😂

Today‘s #FitnessFriday is EXTRA special: Not only because I’m talking about one of my favorite cardio workouts with @womenshealthmag (check today’s article to learn more ♥️), but because @respin and I are giving a curated selection of products from the #RespinByHalleBerry collection to one lucky winner! Here’s what you need to do: ⁣ 1.  Follow @respin on instagram ⁣ 2. Subscribe to the rē•spin app⁣ 3. Upload a 30 second video of you doing your favorite cardio workout to our app’s chat section with the hashtag #RespinYourBurn ⁣ ⁣ Check @respin now or click the link in bio for more info and the complete list of rules. Can't wait to see what you guys come up with!

