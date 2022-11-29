Happy Birthday Chadwick Boseman: 15 Scenes To Remember Forever

Born on this day in 1976, Chadwick Boseman was a talent gone far too soon. Hard to believe it’s been just over two years since his untimely passing, and as fans of his iconic portrayal of Black Panther were treated to a moving onscreen tribute via Wakanda Forever earlier this month, now is the perfect time to bestow upon him even more flowers for his contributions to cinema.

On what would have been his 46th birthday, we invite you to revisit 15 scenes that highlight the extraordinary acting power of Chadwick Boseman.

