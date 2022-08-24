Happy Birthday, Dave Chappelle: Quotes From The Comedy Legend That Will Make You Laugh And Think

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

UPDATED: 8:30 a.m. ET, Aug. 24, 2022

The legendary Dave Chappelle has been making people laugh for decades with his films, “The Chappelle Show” and all along with his inimitable stand-up comedy material.

August 24, 2022, marks the day the comedian who can’t stay out of the news celebrates his 49th birthday.

In honor of his born day, keep reading to find some of Chappelle’s funniest and most thought-provoking quotes.

Chappelle has had quite the eventful past 365 days leading up to his 49th year.

It seems like no effort was spared by certain contingencies to get Chappelle canceled for expressing several points of view that were not exactly warmly greeted by the masses. But then again, Chappelle’s faithful fans and supporters stayed true to the comedian and insisted his comedic material doubles for thoughtful social commentary.

Through it all, Chappelle has been able to turn negatives into positives not just by way of what he says but also by how he says it.

That was especially true this past June when he addressed his high school alma mater while also filming a special for Netflix in Washington, D.C.

Chappelle was at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts to accept the honor of having its theater named for the comedian. However, Chappelle graciously refused to have his name attached to the theater out of benevolent concern for some of the student body that objected to his controversial material about the transgender community, in particular.

While Chappelle last year called having the theater named for him “the most significant honor of my life,” he also said during the event at the theater that he was “sincerely” hurt by the response to his performance in “The Closer,” a Netflix special that aired in October of last year and was met with fierce opposition from the LGBTQ community.

“Chappelle told the audience Monday that while he thought the backlash against him lacked nuance and wasn’t about his work, he didn’t want a theater bearing his name to distract from students focusing on the meaning of their art,” the Washington Post reported at the time.

The facility is now set to be named the Theater for Artistic Freedom and Expression.

While none of that is necessarily “funny” in the sense of a comedian’s material, it does make one think, as the hallmark of a great comedian has always been someone who can stimulate amusement as well as deep thought in order to advance the discourse of a particular topic.

Chappelle excels in that area, as shown by the below sampling of his quotes that will make you laugh, think and probably experience a range of other emotions.

Happy birthday to Dave Chappelle, here’s to many more!

