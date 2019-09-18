We’ve had the privilege of watching Jada Pinkett Smith live every stage of her life. We’ve experienced her as the young starlet, rock star, wife, mother, actress, activist, resident auntie, big sister, producer, and so much more. Her life has been in the spotlight for so long that it almost feels like we know her personally.

Her long lasting career has inspired women young and old. The vulnerability expressed through her Facebook show Red Table Talk has allowed women to have breakthroughs in their lives. Jada has become that authentic, relatable, empathetic friend in your head that you know is supporting you from the sidelines.

Over the years, Jada has dibbled and dabbled in fashion. Her sense of style has evolved and included every genre of style. From relaxed and laid back to high fashion looks, Jada has done it all. Let’s not forget her signature short tresses that had everyone running to their stylist saying, “give me the Jada cut!”

Her long resume includes raising 2 of the most stylish, influential young adults around today. Jaden Smith has used his platform to give back to various communities, while Willow Smith uses her voice to advocate for women’s rights. Fashion wise, they both personify individuality in an admirable, fearless way. They definitely get it from their mama.

Jada has given us so many fashionable moments that it’s only right we do a gallery showing off her best looks. For her 48th birthday, we’re taking a look at 15 times Jada inspired us through her personal style.

Happy Birthday, Jada Pinkett Smith! Here Are 15 Times She Inspired Us Through Personal Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com