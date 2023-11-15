Happy No Shave November to the finest celebrities in the game! We created a gallery of some of our favorite Black celebrities with luscious beards. Check out their photos inside.
The month-long journey of “No Shave November” invites participants to forgo shaving and grooming to evoke conversation and raise cancer awareness. It’s a moment to celebrate good health and recognize the impending effects of cancer on many men across the world.
Beards are back in action just in time for the colder, winter months. Surely, women are pleased with the idea that men are parading around, looking more handsome than ever. There are several beard styles from the classic bearded look to goatees. Black men are embracing their facial hair as a nice beard only helps to accentuate your best facial features. A beard elevates your look, and it also shows your personal style and personality.
Whether you are a Hollywood superstar or an average Joe, every man looks forward to growing their beard in a stylish way. Let’s face it: the beard just makes every man far more attractive. The fresh face just feels to bare and innocent. However, the beard adds a more masculine and mature look that women can’t get enough of.
When men are just boys, they dream of having a face full of facial hair like the older male figures in their lives. There are made up myths that if you engage in more oral sex with the opposite sex that the hair would sprout from your face instantly. The truth is that growing facial hair can be tough, but once you do, it leaves the mark of a very fine man.
The hottest Hollywood celebrities like actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and rapper Drake are flaunting their perfectly sculpted facial hair.
Check out a gallery of the finest Black celebrities with beards below:
The post Happy No Shave November To The Finest Bearded Celebrities appeared first on Black America Web.
Happy No Shave November To The Finest Bearded Celebrities was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
1. Skyh Alvester BlackSource:Getty
Skyh Alvester Black attends The Soul Train Awards Presented By BET a
2. Idris ElbaSource:Getty
Idris Elba attending the world premiere of Apple TV+ series Hijack,
3. CommonSource:Getty
Common attends the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
4. Lenny KravitzSource:Getty
Lenny Kravitz at the 95th Annual Academy Awards
5. DrakeSource:Getty
Drake attends Drake’s Till Death Do Us Part rap battle
6. John LegendSource:Getty
John Legend attends the Greenwich International Film Festival’s 2023 Changemaker Gala
7. Lance GrossSource:Getty
Lance Gross attends the “Call Her King” New York Premiere at AMC Magic Johnson Harlem
8. Tyler LepleySource:Getty
Tyler Lepley attends day 2 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™
9. Method ManSource:Getty
Method Man attends the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema and Television
10. The WeekndSource:Getty
The Weeknd at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show
11. Alfred EnochSource:Getty
Alfred Enoch attends the BAFTA TV Preview of “The Couple Next Door” at BAFTA
12. James HardenSource:Getty
NBA player James Harden poses for photo on the red carpet at the 2017 NBA Awards
13. Michael EalySource:Getty
Michael Ealy attends the “Zombieland Double Tap” Sony Pictures Premiere
14. Kofi SiriboeSource:Getty
Kofi Siriboe arrives at the taping of “Queen Sugar After-Show” at OWN Oprah Winfrey Network
15. Jalen HurtsSource:Getty
Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles arrives to Lincoln Financial Field before an NFL football game
16. Michael B. JordanSource:Getty
Michael B. Jordan arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of the Prime Video series “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”
17. Omari HardwickSource:Getty
Omari Hardwick at the premiere of “The Mother” held at Regency Village Theatre
18. LeBron JamesSource:Getty
LeBron James arrives for Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals