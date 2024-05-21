Heatin’ Up: Peacock Releases Bel-Air Season 3 First Look Images & Release Date

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Peacock’s beloved drama series “Bel-Air” returns for their hottest season yet. No school. No uniforms. Just summer sizzle. Read more about Season 3 and check out first look images inside.

Pools, beach parties, bonfires, fireworks, Juneteenth celebrations and lots of summer lovin’. As the world of “Bel-Air” escapes the summer heat, Season 3 will dive into the water headfirst. The upcoming season will explore questions like: how do you prove yourself in a world that views you in limited ways? How do you reach beyond your comfort zone to create new opportunities for yourself? How does a family rebuild broken trust?

The first two seasons of the show has set the standard for a strong cultural point of view. In addition to their soapy teen and family stories, Season 3 will feature discussion on the gentrification happening in South LA and how so many people are capitalizing on the economy at the cost of the community. This conversation will be a focal point throughout the season.

“Everything has a little more kick to it this season,” Executive producer and director Morgan Cooper shared in a statement. “The colors are more vibrant, the sound is elevated, the cinematography is more immersive. The vibe really sets the tone for Will’s first Bel-Air summer: Three months to shine, explore and make moves under the LA sun.”

The statement reveals that the drama series’ writing team dug deep into their own lives to craft stories that will resonate with their audience. Everyone can see a little of themselves in the Banks family. No matter how fantastic and aspirational their lives are, the writers aim to tell stories that stay rooted in the love and compassion required to keep a family strong.

“In season 3, Will’s ready to level up his way, even if it means going against the grain of what’s expected,” Cooper adds. “His potential is limitless, but he still has a lot to learn. As Will expands his horizons, we see the Banks family navigating new, complex relationship dynamics. It’s definitely a season of change for everyone, and we can’t wait to share this next chapter of Bel-Air. “

The official series description:

Set in modern-day Los Angeles, Peacock’s drama series Bel-Air imagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.

In season three, school’s out for the summer, and Will is doing Bel-Air his way. Being a part of the Banks family has given him a new perspective – it isn’t just about wealth, it means that Will now has options to lean into other things that excite him and has the privilege to dream bigger. As Will makes an exciting pivot, he finds a partner in Carlton, who desperately wants to leave his life of addiction behind and rebuild his damaged reputation. And while the dynamic duo has a lot of exciting wins, working together also reveals fundamental differences in their backgrounds and worldviews. Can a partnership of such extremes work? Pressure at work and home will also pose challenges for Viv and Phil. How does a couple hold strong when their lives are at sea? Hilary’s romantic journey with LaMarcus will face some shocking hurdles, and Ashley’s views on romance will start to blossom as she comes of age the summer before she starts high school, and Geoffrey’s London past will come a little too close to home.

Inspired by Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer that reimagined the iconic, culture-defining ‘90s sitcom, Bel-Air takes a fresh and raw approach to this world of swagger, style, and aspiration, while exploring Will’s complex journey through a current lens. The series features an ensemble cast that introduces new sensation Jabari Banks as Will and a creative team that includes showrunner, executive producer and writer Carla Banks Waddles and Cooper, who serves as executive producer.

Series regulars Jabari Banks (Will), Adrian Holmes (Phillip Banks), Cassandra Freeman (Vivian Banks), Olly Sholotan (Carlton Banks), Coco Jones (Hilary Banks), Akira Akbar (Ashley Banks), Jimmy Akingbola (Geoffrey), Jordan L. Jones (Jazz), and Simone Joy Jones (Lisa) return in the upcoming season. Carla Banks Waddles returns as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Cooper serves as director and executive producer alongside, Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Benny Medina, Quincy Jones, Andy & Susan Borowitz, Janeika James, Jasheika James and Andy Reaser.

Season 3 directors include Keesha Sharp (EPs 301, 305), John Scott (EP 302), Nick Copus (EPs 303, 304, 310), Mo McRae (EP 307), Rachel Raimist (EP 308), Christine Swanson (EP 309).

“Bel-Air” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Westbrook Studios, a division of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s media company Westbrook Inc.

Peacock’s “Bel-Air” returns for Season 3 on August 15 with three new episodes at launch.

Check out first look images below:

