Hennessy Arena Featured Jordyn Woods, Karl-Anthony Towns, Allen Iverson & More During NBA All-Star Weekend

Published on February 20, 2024

Hennessy Arena x NBA All-Star Game

Source: Cassidy Sparrow / Getty Images for Hennessy USA


You can’t have an NBA All-Star Weekend without creative activations. Hennessy, the official spirit of the NBA, understood the assignment and hosted the Hennessy Arena in Indianapolis, which attracted celebs and NBA talent to fall through and kick it.

It went down in historic downtown Indianapolis at the Hilbert Circle Theatre and if you scored an invite you got to see Jordyn Woods be the surprise guest bartender. So it goes without saying that her boyfriend and NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns was among those in attendance. Other NBA A-listers who paid a visit included The Answer aka Allen Iverson, The Human Highlight Reel aka Dominique Wilkins and The Matrix aka Shawn Marion.

And when you find NBA stars, you tend to find Hip-Hop stars and affiliated talent, too. Also spotted were Jadakiss, Don C and Trinidad James. Also on hand was Jeff Hamilton to preview his forthcoming Hennessy x Mitchell & Ness collab (due out later this NBA season).

Hennessy Arena x NBA All-Star Game

Source: Cassidy Sparrow / Getty Images for Hennessy USA


Besides the Hennessy cocktails, those in attendance were privy to an outdoor and indoor experience that included a 2-on-2 tournament with professional WNBA basketball stars Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings), Natasha Cloud (Phoenix Mercury) matching up against Jewel Lloyd (Seattle Storm) and Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces) on a custom court. The cash prize was a cool a $20,000 and also featured a live taping of Jeff Teague’s 520 Club Podcast.

Check out photos of the festivities in the gallery. Also worth noting, the Hennessy Arena Tour. is set to hit San Francisco on March 9, Dallas on March 17 and Atlanta on March 30.

 

Hennessy Arena Featured Jordyn Woods, Karl-Anthony Towns, Allen Iverson & More During NBA All-Star Weekend  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. Allen Iverson

2. Stephen Jackson

3. Shawn Marion & Jadakiss

4. Jeff Hamilton

5. Baron Davis

6. Karl-Anthony Towns, Jordyn Woods

7. Jordyn Woods

8. Hennessy Arena x NBA All-Star Game

9. Dominique Wilkins

10. Hennessy Arena x NBA All-Star Game

