CLOSE
cardi b
HomePhotos

Cardi B’s Sister Hennessy Is Showing Booty Runs In The Family! [Photos]

Posted 17 hours ago

Cardi B at Rolling Loud Miami

Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

Cardi B is one of the biggest artists/public figures in the world right now. Many people love her for her music and personality. Cardi’s sister, Hennessy Carolina, is equally as dope! Did we mention that Hennessy is literally Cardi’s twin?! They are both beautiful! Hennessy similar to her sister, has also made TV appearances on Love & Hip Hop.

Here are some of our favorite photos of the beautiful Hennessy Carolina:

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Cardi B’s Sister Hennessy Is Showing Booty Runs In The Family! [Photos]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

View this post on Instagram

💘

A post shared by @ hennessycarolina on

5.

6.

7.

8.

View this post on Instagram

HENNESSY CAROLINA 💋

A post shared by @ hennessycarolina on

9.

10.

View this post on Instagram

#Throwback💘

A post shared by @ hennessycarolina on

11.

12.

View this post on Instagram

Caribbean ting💜🌴

A post shared by @ hennessycarolina on

13.

14.

15.

View this post on Instagram

🐲

A post shared by @ hennessycarolina on

16.

View this post on Instagram

Tell a hater a said 🖕🏽

A post shared by @ hennessycarolina on

17.

View this post on Instagram

Wish Wish 💫

A post shared by @ hennessycarolina on

18.

19.

20.

Latest
Iconic D.C. Restaurant Ben’s Chili Bowl Struggles To…

The Washington, D.C. institution has closed two of its three locations across the region as the spread of COVID-19 has…
04.09.20
D.C. Ranks High In List Of “People Who…

The economy has been hit tremendously hard due to the effects of CoronaVirus COVID-19. Last week’s announcement that 6.6. Million…
04.09.20
Black Enterprise Founder Earl Graves Sr. Has Died…

Earl G. Graves Sr., the founder and publisher of Black Enterprise, has died at 85. According to his son Earl “Butch” Graves,…
04.08.20
Coronavirus updates
Video Shows How Coronoavirus Attacks The Body

We know the Covid-19 virus has dominated news and headlines and is the cause for majority of the United States…
04.07.20
A Tiger At The Bronx Zoo Has Tested…

It looks like humans are not the only species to be susceptible to COVID-19. An animal at one of the…
04.07.20
Facing Facts: Coronavirus Affecting Black Americans At Higher…

In poorer areas across the nation populated with Black residents, COVID-19 cases are especially high according to still-developing data.
04.07.20
Man Uses His Savings To Buy Gas For…

While the government tries to figure out what long-term effects of the coronavirus will be, and how to deal with…
04.07.20
Twin Babies Reportedly Named Covid & Corona During…

Well, you had to figure out that someone was going to do it eventually. According to Yahoo! Lifestyle and West…
04.04.20
Bus Driver Who Complained About A Passenger Coughing…

A Detroit bus driver who recently complained about people not taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously after a passenger coughed several…
04.06.20
Isolation Racists: Here’s Why The FBI Is Investigating…

Beware of Zoombombing.
04.06.20
Close