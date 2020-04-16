Cardi B is one of the biggest artists/public figures in the world right now. Many people love her for her music and personality. Cardi’s sister, Hennessy Carolina, is equally as dope! Did we mention that Hennessy is literally Cardi’s twin?! They are both beautiful! Hennessy similar to her sister, has also made TV appearances on Love & Hip Hop.

Here are some of our favorite photos of the beautiful Hennessy Carolina:

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Cardi B’s Sister Hennessy Is Showing Booty Runs In The Family! [Photos] was originally published on rnbphilly.com