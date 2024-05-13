Here’s How Our Faves Celebrated Mother’s Day

Instagram overflowed with touching tributes from celebrities, honoring Mother’s Day with heartfelt reflections on their extraordinary journey through motherhood and the remarkable children they’ve raised. Some also seized the moment to express deep gratitude for the enduring love and support their mothers have generously given them throughout the years.
Halle Bailey marked her inaugural Mother’s Day on May 12 by sharing never-before-seen footage of her delivery with son Halo, whom she welcomed in 2023 with her rapper boyfriend, DDG.
The emotional montage commenced with Bailey, visibly filled with both pain and anticipation, awaiting the arrival of her son, Halo, in a hospital bed. The footage transitioned to post-delivery scenes of The Little Mermaid star cradling baby Halo, with DDG tenderly caring for their newborn.
Subsequent clips captured little Halo playfully interacting with Bailey, tugging at her hair and face in endearing moments. As the montage drew to a close, the celeb was depicted holding Halo during a studio session.
“My first mother’s day. The greatest love I’ve ever known,” the “In Your Hands” singer captioned the adorable video.
DDG also took to Instagram to show love to his child’s mother. The YouTube star and burgeoning rapper posted a video of him and Bailey smiling alongside one another as she held on to a sobbing Halo, attempting to console the cutie.
“Happy Mother’s Day to the best mom to our cry baby,” he penned.
DDG surprised Bailey with a tattoo session as a special gift before the holiday. The mother-and-father duo went under the ink to get matching baby Halo tattoos written on their wrists in cursive. According to a video shared to YouTube on Sunday, DDG opted for a big version of the tattoo, which looked a bit painful. Bailey received the same tattoo in small red cursive.
“I wanted to do something cool for Mother’s Day, but I didn’t want to do nothing really monetary,” DDG told fans in the video.
“I done got Halle watches and chains and bracelets. I feel like at this point, its like pointless. So, I was like what can we do that can last forever? So, I got a tattoo artist that just pulled up. Hale has never gotten a tattoo before.”
Here are several more mothers and daughters who joined in the celebration of the holiday.
1. Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer welcomed her son, Leodis, in 2023 with her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson. On Sunday, the 30-year-old star took to Instagram to celebrate her second Mother’s Day by sharing a photo carousel of tender moments spent with her young son.
“Happy Mother’s Day to every and all mommies!” she wrote. “I love being a mom more than I thought I would, and that was a lot already! I want a whole soccer team.”
2. Lupita Nyong’o
Actress Lupita Nyong’o sent a loving message to her mother, Dorothy Nyong’o, in honor of the holiday. The Us star told fans that her mom was her “rock,” noting how she’s been there for her through her “brightest and darkest of times.”
Nyong’o, 41, added, “Her love steadfast and support unwavering. Taking a walk down memory lane of some unforgettable moments with her over the years.”
The Hollywood star’s tender slideshow captured her chilling with her mom in Nairobi and dolled up at the GO campaign gala in 2023 with her mama.
3. Michelle Obama
Forever first lady Michelle Obama penned a special tribute to her mother, Marian Lois Robinson.
“Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there!” she captioned a sweet photo of herself standing next to the matriarch.
“My mom has always been my rock and I’m so grateful for all the ways she continues to show up for my family,” Mrs. Obama, who shares daughters, Malia and Sasha, with former President Barack Obama, added.
“She’s taught me so much over the years, and I feel so lucky that I get to pass that same wisdom down to my own girls. To all the moms celebrating today, I hope you know how much you’re appreciated.”
4. Lauren London
Lauren London gushed over being a proud mother to her two sons, Kameron and Kross, for Mother’s Day.
“I’m just the portal. They are constant reminders of Gods Love. Pure Heart Balm,” the model and actress captioned a photo that showed her smiling from ear to ear alongside Kameron and Kross.
“Honored to be their Mommy Happy Mothers Day. Yours. Mine. Ours.”
London welcomed her eldest son, Kameron, with rapper Lil Wayne in 2009. The You People star gave birth to her young son, Kross, in 2016 with the late great Nipsey Hussle.
5. Gabrielle Union
For Gabrielle Union, there’s nothing “greater” than being a mother. The actress took two videos to Instagram that captured her spending precious time with her husband, Dwyane Wade, and their big blended family.
Wade has two children with his ex-wife Siovaughn Funches: Zaire, 22, and Zaya, 16, and a son named Xavier, 10, with Aja Metoyer. In 2018, the former NBA star and Gabrielle Union, joyfully welcomed their daughter, Kaavia James. Additionally, Wade serves as the legal guardian of his nephew, Dahveon Morris, who is 21.
“There’s no greater hood than motherhood if you ask me! Having the privilege to play a part in these young lives that surround me has humbled and enlightened me in ways words cannot explain. Sometimes I ask myself, “How did I get so lucky? Nonetheless, thank you for teaching me patience, kindness, and love. You’ve forever changed me for the better,” the star penned.
“Happy Mother’s Day!”
A subsequent video showed Union horseback riding with little Kaavia.
“The Happiest of Mother’s Day to all the moms, step-moms, bonus moms, tias, aunties, grandma’s and all those mother others,” she added.
“To the village elders who’ve held us, nurtured us, kept us safe, and loved on, I see you. I value you and I cherish you. Love and light good people.”
6. Gayle King
Gayle King celebrated Mother’s Day with her son and daughter, Kirby Bumpus and William Bumpus Jr. The CBS anchor shares both of her children with her ex-husband, William Bumpus Sr., whom she was married to from 1982 to 1993.
King’s grandchildren were also present for the big day.
“Best Mother’s Day EVER!! My fav daughter @kirbybump & husband Virgil miller welcomed their (fav) daughter and now Luca is a big brother! Fav GRANDAUGHTER GRAYSON has arrived! AND today is Kirby’s birthday so much to celebrate! With people I love the most… fav son @willgb3 and his lovely fiance @elisemariesmith.”
7. Victoria Monét
Victoria Monét celebrated Mother’s Day by reflecting on her motherhood journey with Hazel, her adorable daughter, whom she welcomed with boyfriend, John Gaines, in 2021.
Monét told fans that little Hazel is the “reason” why she has “learned so much patience and presence” as a mother.
Sharing a video carousel of some of her favorite moments with the adorable tot, Monét continued, “I have honestly needed you more than you’ve ever needed me. I am in love with your personality, and through loving you, because of our natural similarities and how much of myself I see in you, you are actually teaching me how much I love myself!”
She added, “You’re the reason I go so hard and why I want to be a legacy artist and grow beyond my wildest dreams, but I know that because of you I will continue to dream even wilder than ever. My #1! We have such an amazing tribe to lean on, but no matter what we have each other always and forever through every lifetime and Universe. I love you so much!! To celebrate the day, here’s some of my favorite recent videos of you. Watching these makes me smile! I will always be a proud mom because I have you as my baby girl! You and Me forever. HAPPY MOTHERS DAY!!!“
8. Ciara
Ciara had a “beautiful” Mother’s Day with her children, Future, Win and Amora, and her devoted husband, Russell Wilson. The singer and her family spent the day at the zoo admiring and feeding some of the animals.
In the caption, Ciara revealed that it was her first time visiting the zoo with her children.
“This was truly a beautiful day! Thank you @DangeRussWilson and our babies for making me feel all the love today and everyday! P.S. kind of trippy that the 1st time we went to the zoo together it’s was 3 of us….9 years later….now we’re 6 deep!:) It’s truly gift and a blessing to be a Mommy to our precious angels. #HappyMothersDay to all the mamas out there!“ she penned.
9. Cardi B
Cardi B spent the day taking pictures and loving on her two children, Kulture and Wave, whom she welcomed with her estranged husband, Offset.
A video shared on her Instagram story captured little Kulture and Wave surprising the Bronx native with a Mother’s Day card and a family portrait, according to Buzzfeed. Offset hooked the “WAP” rapper up with a stunning bouquet of flowers and gifts for the big day.
10. Danielle Brooks
The Color Purple’s Danielle Brooks took time out of her busy schedule to bask in the joy of being a mother to her adorable daughter, Freeya.
Sharing a photo that captured her happily jumping in the air with Freeya as they held hands, Brooks penned, “My most important job on this planet… being your mother.”
She added, “Love you Freeya. Happy Mother’s Day and sending my love to those whose Mothers have transitioned.”