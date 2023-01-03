Honoring Gangsta Boo: The Pioneer of Female Southern Rap Music’s Best Verses

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The unfortunate news of famed Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo’s death reached the public on the first day of 2023. We honor her trailblazing career as one of the most influential female emcees of her time with a list of her best verses.

Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, better known by her stage name Gangsta Boo, was the second female member of the notable Memphis-bred rap group Three 6 Mafia. She left the group and label in the early 2000’s to focus on her solo group after the release of her second album, Both Worlds *69.

The iconic rapper was born Whitehaven area of Memphis, Tennessee on August 7, 1979. She was born into a middle-class family, and later moved to the “hood” after her parents divorced. It was during that time she began rapping at the tender age of 14 years old.

DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia discovered Gangsta Boo in Memphis. She was subsequently featured on the group’s debut project Mystic Stylez and continued to collaborate with the group for five more albums.

Gangsta Boo’s first solo album, Enquiring Minds, was released in 1998 and reached number fifteen on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 46 on the Billboard 200. The album featured her classic hit “Where Dem Dollas At!?”

Her second album, Both Worlds *69 reached No. eight on the R&B/Hip-Hop chart and No. 29 on the Billboard 200. In 2003, she released her third album, Enquiring Minds II: The Soap Opera. The album peaked at No. 53 on the R&B/Hip-Hop chart and No. 24 on the Independent Albums chart.

In 2013, she joined the Three 6 Mafia spin-off group Da Mafia 6ix and was significantly featured on their debut mixtape 6ix Commandments. She departed from the group in 2014.

Gangsta Boo has been revered in the industry as a pioneer of female southern rap music. She has released mixtapes alongside artists like La Chat and Yelawolf and collaborated with artists including Eminem, Latto, GloRilla, and Run the Jewels.

Gangsta Boo died on her front porch Jan. 1, 2023 at 43 years old to causes immediately unknown and unconfirmed. As we honor her legacy, we collected a list of her best verses to reminisce.

Check out a gallery of some of her most memorable verses below:

