Listen Live
Music

Honoring Frankie Beverly: Top 10 Classics

Published on September 10, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Frankie Beverly

Source: R1 Digital / Radio One Digital- relam@radio-one.com

These songs aren’t just about great music; they’re a tribute to Frankie Beverly and Maze’s ability to tell stories of love, life, and resilience through song. music that relates to community, inspiration, togetherness, and proof of his indelible legacy.

We honor a man who once said he saw his retirement not as an end, but as a passing of the torch.

The band now continues as Maze Honoring Frankie Beverly, led by Tony Lindsay.

RELATED: Iconic R&B/Soul Singer Frankie Beverly Has Passed Away

Here are our Top 10 Frankie Beverly & Maze songs:

Honoring Frankie Beverly: Top 10 Classics  was originally published on majic945.com

1. Before I Let Go

2. Joy and Pain

3. Back in Stride

4. Can’t Get Over You

5. Southern Girl

6. Running Away

7. While I’m Alone

8. Golden Time of Day

9. Love Is the Key

10. The Morning After

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
BET Awards 2025 - Show
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Charlie Wilson!

Baltimore City Hall
235 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

White House with ominous clouds
265 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Podcasts

How Kindness Grew Yvette Nicole Brown’s Acting Career | Small Doses Podcast

The Buzz
News

Labor Day Turns Deadly: 54 Shot, 7 Dead in Chicago

News

Burn Survivor Denies Murder Charge: ‘These Hands Can’t Pull A Trigger’

Politics

GED Section: The Irony of a Woke Pope

The Buzz
News

Ding Dong Grope? 13 Year Old Boy Arrested For Sexual Abuse

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close