Batman is entering a new era with Robert Pattinson taking the helm as Bruce Wayne, so it’s only right he gets a new Catwoman named Selina Kyle.

Staring alongside as his partner in vigilance is none other than Zoë Kravitz. Twitter was drooling earlier this week when images from the trailer dropped and couldn’t get enough of the free spirit when the official trailer was released on Saturday afternoon– where she was rocking a short haircut and a red bob.

Kravitz spoke to Just Jared about how much the role meant to her and the frenzy when it was all confirmed.

“When the announcement came out that I had gotten this role, my phone rang more than it has ever,” said the actress. “More than my birthday, more than my wedding, more than anything. So I felt that immediate pressure. The script is phenomenal. The story’s really strong. I feel very clear on who Selena is and what she wants, and I’m trying to stay more focused on that.”

CASSIUS Gems: Gorgeous Photos Of Zoë Kravitz was originally published on cassiuslife.com