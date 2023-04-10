We know Spring is in full swing once the Easter eggs and bunny rabbits make an appearance. The Holy holiday marks the day Jesus was born again and is a time for family, togetherness, and gratitude.
Easter is celebrated in various ways; some go to church; some make an elaborate Sunday dinner similar to Christmas or Thanksgiving; some keep it low-key and relax at home; and others treat it like any other day.
Our favorite celebrities gave us a glimpse into how they spent their holiday, and it was filled with joy and lots of bunnies. From Ciara and her mini clan to Blac Chyna and her new journey, these celebrities brought in the Easter holiday with a bang. In case you missed it, here’s how our beloved celebrities spent the holiday.
How Celebrities Spent Their Easter Sunday was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Ciara and Russell
Ciara hosted an huge Easter celebration, and I think my invitation got lost in the mail. Everyone was dressed in white, they enjoyed face painting, an Easter egg hunt, and so much more.
2. Blac Chyna
Black Chyna is a spiritual journey, and we love to see it. The socialite posted a series of photos and videos that showed herself on in a large field with a huge white cross.
3. Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon dressed as the Easter bunny in a photo with his son Legend, and Bre Tiesi, the baby’s mother.
4. Kelly Rowland
Singer and actress Kelly Rowland gave us a glimpse into her Easter weekend which included breakfast with her family, a New Edition concert with her husband, and an Easter egg hunt with friends and family.
5. Kenya Moore
Kenya Moore and her mini me recognized all denominations during the holiday season. In her Instagram post she wrote, “You are never alone when you walk by faith.
#happyeaster #happypassover🍷#happyramadan #love”
6. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
“It’s a Miami Easter,” Gabrielle Union wrote as she congratulated Kaavia’s godfather, Udonis Haslem, during the last game of his 20-year career.
7. Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross is known for her vacation dips, and this time around she showed us how she’s rolling into Spring – Easter edition. The comedian, actress, and Pattern haircare owner posted a reel of herself taking in a little R&R in the pool.
8. Jayda Cheaves
Jayda Cheaves had an Easter celebration with her son and she even had a special guest attend; the Easter bunny!
9. Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey might be the queen of Christmas, but she loves a good Easter celebration. The iconic singer posted a reel of her twins and loved ones playing with a dark grey bunny rabbit.
“Bunny kisses and orange soda with a huge side of Gratitude for All! Happy Easter! 🐣🐰👼🏾😇🦋,” she captioned the post.
10. Tia Mowry
Tia Mowry took a walk down memory lane in her latest Instagram post. The actress and mother of two reflected on family time during the holiday and just how much her village means to her.