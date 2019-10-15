CLOSE
Keyshia Cole
Happy Birthday Keyshia Cole! Here Are 10 Times She Gave Us Lewks

Posted October 15, 2019

2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Thirty eight is going to be a phenomenal year for Keyshia Cole. The award-winning, chart-topping artist recently found love and just gave birth to a healthy baby boy.

There’s no doubt this R & B diva has vocals that can blow most people out of the water. Her music sets the mood for those in love, and let’s not forget those with a broken heart.
Beyond her music career, she’s shown an extremely vulnerable side of her. Keyshia had to live through her mom’s life-long addiction, and personal family issues in the public eye. The highs and lows of her life and career are what makes her relatable.
Through it all, she’s managed to look amazing whenever she stepped out on the scene. Keyshia never marketed herself as a fashionista, but there are moments during her career where she could have. In honor of her 38th birthday, here are 10 times Keyshia Cole gave us lewks.

1. KEYSHIA COLE’S MATERNITY SHOOT, 2019

Keyshia sat on her throne like the Queen that she is! The songbird welcomed her second child on August 1st with her boyfriend, Niko.

2. KEYSHIA COLE VISITS MUSIC CHOICE, 2017

KEYSHIA COLE VISITS MUSIC CHOICE, 2017 Source:Getty

If I were an outfit, this would be me. Keyshia Cole showed us how to look comfortable and chic during a visit to Music Choice. I love her oversized hoodie dress and plaid trench coat.

3. KEYSHIA COLE AT THE PRE-GRAMMY GALA, 2009

KEYSHIA COLE AT THE PRE-GRAMMY GALA, 2009 Source:Getty

Keyshia isn’t much of a gown gal, but when she does it, she does it right. Here she is at the 2009 Pre-Grammy Gala clad in a lime green wrap dress.

4. KEYSHIA COLE AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2017

KEYSHIA COLE AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2017 Source:Getty

This sheer number was the talk of the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards mainly because it was a look you wouldn’t typically see from Keyshia. She looked sooo good!

5. KEYSHIA COLE AT HER ’11:11 RESET’ LISTENING PARTY, 2017

KEYSHIA COLE AT HER '11:11 RESET' LISTENING PARTY, 2017 Source:Getty

Now this is what you call a casual slay! Keyshia showed up and showed out at her ’11:11 Reset’ listening party clad in an animal print bustier, fur coat, and thigh high boots.

6. KEYSHIA COLE HOSTS AROMA LOUNGE’S R & B TUESDAYS, 2016

KEYSHIA COLE HOSTS AROMA LOUNGE'S R & B TUESDAYS, 2016 Source:Getty

Keyshia Cole takes the little black dress to another level in this curve-hugging mini dress. Come on, legs!

7. KEYSHIA COLE AT THE GRAMMYS, 2009

KEYSHIA COLE AT THE GRAMMYS, 2009 Source:Getty

Keyshia Cole did the 2009 Grammys the right way! She’s giving effortless, fashion vibes in this strapless gown.

8. KEYSHIA COLE AT THE BET AWARDS, 2017

KEYSHIA COLE AT THE BET AWARDS, 2017 Source:Getty

Now this, this is a timeless look. Keyshia killed this soft pink draped number at the 2017 BET Awards.

9. KEYSHIA COLE AT 106 & PARK LIVE, 2014

KEYSHIA COLE AT 106 & PARK LIVE, 2014 Source:Getty

Keyshia Cole went for a 90’s throwback look during an appearance at 106 & Park. She wore a white baseball shirt with her initials on the front. She kept it casual in a pair of red sneakers.

10. KEYSHIA COLE AT THE BET HIP HOP AWARDS, 2014

KEYSHIA COLE AT THE BET HIP HOP AWARDS, 2014 Source:Getty

Who could forget Keyshia’s iconic red hair? For a while it became her signature look. While backstage at the BET Hip Hop Awards, she matched her bright red hair with a red and black matching set.

