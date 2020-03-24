CLOSE
How To Celebrate Your Birthday During Social Distancing

Posted 8 hours ago

If your reading this it must be your birthday..plot twist you can’t go out this year. Due to the COVID-19 virus spreading mostly every state has called for everyone to stay home.

Many people go out and meet up with friends for a night out but this year the plans have altered. No worried though, we got you! Here are some steps you can follow to have the best birthday at home so you can dodge getting the Coronavirus.

Have a virtual cheers and most importantly Happy Birthday!!

1. Listen to music

2. FaceTime PARTY!!

3. Drink a lil sum sum

4. Bake a birthday cake

5. Play video games

