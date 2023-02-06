Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Grammy Awards weekend was jam packed with countless events, but the Roc Nation Brunch is still the one event entertainment’s hottest celebrities and music fans look forward to each year. Your favorite celebs did not disappoint with their pastel colored fits and pairing smiles. Check out a gallery of some of our favorite celebrity moments at the highly-anticipated brunch event inside.

In case you missed one of the Grammy’s long-awaited events, we have a gallery of our favorite celebrities in their Roc Nation brunch fits. Don’t worry: There are few brunch boots and a gallery filled (mostly) great fashion choices this year. On Saturday (Feb. 4), D’USSE@ Cognac welcomed a star-studded array of special guests for the annual Roc Nation Brunch event in Los Angeles. There was music by Roc Nation DJ, Harley Viera Newton and countless celebrities and music industry professionals in attendance.

Celebrities like Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, DJ Khaled, Tyler, the Creator, 2 Chainz, Miguel, G Herbo, Daniel Kaluuya, Pusha T, Offset, Tems, Shenseea, Machine Gun Kelly, Mark Wahlberg, Chloe and Halle Bailey, DJ Mustard, Swizz Beatz, Kelly Rowland, E-40, Janelle Monae, Moneybagg Yo, Teyana Taylor, Winnie Harlow, Christian Combs, JID, Giveon, June Ambrose, Elliot Wilson, Ari Lennox, and more gathered for music’s biggest weekend to celebrate everyone’s major achievements. They were spotted sipping on D’USSÉ custom cocktails as they toasted to the Grammy Awards ceremony.

Many fans wondered if there’s food at the brunch, because photos only picture them chatting to cocktails, but first-time Roc Nation brunch goers assure us that they were fed and full. Roc Nation wouldn’t do its guests like that.

Check out some of our favorite celebrity moments at the 2023 Roc Nation brunch event below:

ICYMI: Celebrities Got Their Fits Off At The Highly-Anticipated Roc Nation Brunch This Year was originally published on globalgrind.com