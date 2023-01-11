ICYMI: Our Favorite Highlights From The 2023 Golden Globes Filled With Several Firsts & Moving Wins

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

After a year off the air, the 80th Golden Globes debuted last night (Jan. 10). There were many firsts and historic moments that we must spotlight. Just in case you missed the magical moments that took place, we compiled a gallery of our favorite highlights from the special night. Check out our favorite 2023 Golden Globes moments inside.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards honored the best in film and American television of 2022, as chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The ceremony was held on January 10, 2023, from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, with it being aired live in the U.S. on NBC and streamed on Peacock.

Last night’s host comedian, actor and filmmaker Jerrod Carmichael came as his most authentic self, telling it exactly how it is throughout the awards ceremony. Early on in the show, Carmichael made claims that the award show did not air on NBC last year because the Hollywood Press Association, “did not have a single Black member until George Floyd died.”

Therefore, several historic moments from last year did not make it live on air. “Pose” star Michaela Jaé Rodriguez was acknowledged last night during the show with a standing ovation for her historic 2022 Golden Globes win. Rodriguez became the first Transgender actress to win as Best Actress in a Drama TV series.

This was just one of the spotlights throughout the show that made us beam with joy. There were countless moments like Angela Bassett’s touching tribute to Chadwick Boseman after making history as the first actor to earn a major award for a Marvel film. She won the Golden Globe for Best Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture, and chose to acknowledge her dear, late friend Boseman in her speech.

Check out some of our favorite highlights from the 2023 Golden Globes with several firsts and moving moments throughout the ceremony:

