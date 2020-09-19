CLOSE
Images From The Supreme Court After The Passing Of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Posted 17 hours ago

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died at the age of 87. The Supreme Court announced her death on Friday, saying Ginsburg died surrounded by family from complications from metastatic cancer of the pancreas.

“Our nation has lost a justice of historic stature,” Chief Justice John Roberts said. “We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn but with confidence, that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her, a tired and resolute champion of justice.”

Ginsburg served 27 years in the nation’s highest court and was a champion for gender equality. After the nation learned of her passing, many in Washington, D.C. gathered to pay their respects. See photos below…

1. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Source:Getty

UNITED STATES – SEPTEMBER 18: A crowd gathers at the U.S. Supreme Court to mourn the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. People lit candles and left flowers and notes on the steps of the court. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) 

2. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Source:Getty

UNITED STATES – SEPTEMBER 18: A crowd gathers at the U.S. Supreme Court to mourn the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. People lit candles and left flowers and notes on the steps of the court. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) 

3. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Source:Getty

A girl holds a candle as people gather at a makeshift memorial for late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the steps of the Supreme Court buidling, in Washington, DC, on September 18, 2020. – Progressive icon and doyenne of the US Supreme Court, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, has died at the age of 87 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, the court announced on September 18, 2020. Ginsburg, affectionately known as the Notorious RBG, passed away “this evening surrounded by her family at her home in Washington, DC,” the court said in a statement. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images) 

4. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Source:Getty

A girl leaves flowers at a makeshift memorial for late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the steps of the Supreme Court buidling, in Washington, DC, on September 18, 2020. – Progressive icon and doyenne of the US Supreme Court, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, has died at the age of 87 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, the court announced on September 18, 2020. Ginsburg, affectionately known as the Notorious RBG, passed away “this evening surrounded by her family at her home in Washington, DC,” the court said in a statement. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

5. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies At 87

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies At 87 Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 18: People gather to mourn the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the steps in front of the Supreme Court on September 18, 2020 in Washington, DC. Ginsburg has died at age 87 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) 

6. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies At 87

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies At 87 Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 18: People gather to mourn the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the steps in front of the Supreme Court on September 18, 2020 in Washington, DC. Ginsburg has died at age 87 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) 

7. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies At 87

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies At 87 Source:Getty

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 18: The national flag flies at half staff as people gather to mourn the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the steps in front of the Supreme Court on September 18, 2020 in Washington, DC. Ginsburg has died at age 87 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) 

8. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Source:Getty

A sign and a candle are pictured in a makeshift memorial on the steps of the Supreme Court buidling in memory of late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, DC, on September 18, 2020. – Progressive icon and doyenne of the US Supreme Court, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, has died at the age of 87 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, the court announced on September 18, 2020. Ginsburg, affectionately known as the Notorious RBG, passed away “this evening surrounded by her family at her home in Washington, DC,” the court said in a statement. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images) 

9. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Source:Getty

A woman holds a sign and gestures as people gather at a makeshift memorial for late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the steps of the Supreme Court buidling, in Washington, DC, on September 18, 2020. – Progressive icon and doyenne of the US Supreme Court, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, has died at the age of 87 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, the court announced on September 18, 2020. Ginsburg, affectionately known as the Notorious RBG, passed away “this evening surrounded by her family at her home in Washington, DC,” the court said in a statement. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images) 

10. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Source:Getty

UNITED STATES – SEPTEMBER 18: A woman leaves flowers as a crowd gathers at the U.S. Supreme Court to mourn the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.People lit candles and left flowers and notes on the steps of the court. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

