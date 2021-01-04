Impeached President Trump Begged Georgia SOS To Find Him Votes, Twitter Points Out The Jig #TrumpBegged

Donald Trump is a loser. The impeached President of the United States begged Georgia’s secretary of state to find over 11,000 votes so that he could claim he won the state’s election—which obviously he hasn’t.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
“I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have.”
Donald Trump pushed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” votes to overturn US #election2020 results, according to an audio recording of a phone call obtained by the Washington Post 👇 pic.twitter.com/ffIwfaJafR
— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 4, 2021
On Sunday (Jan. 30, the Washington Post broke the news that there was audio of Trump pressing Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to somehow make him the winner of an election that just didn’t go his way.
If you haven’t been paying attention, Georgia ran their votes three times, with Biden alway winning. Nevertheless, Trump and his aides were on the phone with Raffensperger, who is a Republican, for over an hour, begging the man to cheat for him with only wild conspiracies as evidence.
Anyone who has been paying half attention shouldn’t be surprised. And you can read the full transcript and listen to the audio right here.
Twitter has been unrelenting with the Trump slander, and #TrumpBegged has even been trending. The fact of the matter is he was begging, and the audio proves. Trump is clearly shook that his shielding from criminal prosecution is a wrap on January 20.
The SDNY can’t wait.
#TrumpBegged because he knows what’s waiting when he leaves office. pic.twitter.com/FLd0q2v0d0
— Tara 🇺🇸🦅 (@TaraHen31) January 4, 2021
Peep reactions to Cheeto begging for a coup in the gallery.
What remains to be said? He begged 🤷♂️
#TrumpBegged pic.twitter.com/yBVcUKKpvj
— Piyush Mittal (@piyushmittal) January 4, 2021
None other than #CarlBernstein, the man who helped uncover #Watergate, calls the #TrumpTapes the “ultimate smoking gun” and worse than any tapes involving #Nixon. That’s something.#TrumpIsACriminal #TrumMeltdown #TrumpBegged #LoserGate pic.twitter.com/zyfwdQ0fk8
— Save Our Country 🆘 (@BigBlueWaveUSA) January 4, 2021
Impeached President Trump Begged Georgia SOS To Find Him Votes, Twitter Points Out The Jig #TrumpBegged was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1.
The audio of Trump with the Georgia secretary of state. Wow. It’s like telling the Nixon tapes to “hold my beer.”— Dan Rather (@DanRather) January 3, 2021
2.
If the president acted properly, he'd have resigned by now for the way he's disgraced America and killed over 350,000 Americans with his lies and ineptitude.— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 4, 2021
And he wouldn't have BEGGED for the election to be illegally overturned on tape. #TrumpBegged
3.
#TrumpBegged because he knows what’s waiting when he leaves office. pic.twitter.com/FLd0q2v0d0— Tara 🇺🇸🦅 (@TaraHen31) January 4, 2021
4.
#TrumpBegged— Katie Johnson2020 (@KatieJohnson214) January 4, 2021
How Biden stole the election! pic.twitter.com/WuUUdlGQNK
5.
TRUMP FINALLY MAKES HIS PERFECT PHONE CALL: His recorded extortion of Brad Raffensperger to falsify Georgia’s vote totals isn’t a Watergate Smoking Gun; it’s a Trump Smoking Flamethrower.— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 4, 2021
We now need Presidents Bush, Carter, Clinton, Obama to defend us and demand his resignation pic.twitter.com/6jnYtAIKop
6.
Seeing #TrumpBegged trending does make this Monday easier to swallow. 😅— James 🏄🌊🇺🇸 (@nixw20) January 4, 2021
7.
Yes #TrumpBegged Georgia Secty of State Raffensperger to cheat BUT if Georgia's Electoral votes went to Trump, Biden still has 290 (way over 270 needed to win.) Trump gets that. So what other crimes has Trump been trying in the other states he needs to fraudulently flip?!— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 4, 2021
8.
Trump begged like a dog. He called the Secretary of State of Georgia, and unable to accept the fact that he lost in a fair election to a better man, Trump groveled and begged like a dog.#TrumpBegged— JRehling (@JRehling) January 4, 2021
9.
Want to make it hurt?— ken olin (@kenolin1) January 4, 2021
Pass this on: #TrumpBegged