In Case You Didn’t Know: Eif Rivera, The Director Behind Some Of Your Favorite Music Videos

When it comes to legendary hip hop music video directors, we all know the likes of Hype Williams, Director X and Benny Boom. One of the most underrated but yet accomplished directors that doesn’t get enough credit is Eif Rivera. Click inside to check out a gallery of some of his most iconic music videos that you may or may not know that he directed.

Rivera got his start working for Loud Records to create the Air Pun logo and collaborating with Def Jam for Young Jeezy’s Snowman campaign. He even had a Bud Light commercial under his belt. Around the same time, he also worked on artwork for Terror Squad. This helped the industry notice his work, which led to the first video he ever shot (with Fat Joe). About a week after that, he was tapped to go work with Dr. Dre. That connection resulted in Rivera meeting Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson. It’s safe to say the rest was history.

50 Cent and Rivera have gone on to shoot over 45+ videos together. Although he has only been in the game since 2011, he has made his name as one of the most respected and requested directors in recent memory. In that relatively short amount of time, he has worked with the likes of Mary J. Blige, Diddy, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber and Cardi B just to name a few. The self taught Bronx native has gained the respect of his hip hop peers by amassing billions of views for his videos. He has continued to show his love for his craft by creating visionary videos that remind viewers of the golden age of directors.

Unsurprisingly, he didn’t just stop at making music videos. In 2020, he made his television directorial debut when the sixth episode of the first season of Starz’s Power Book II: Ghost entitled ‘Good vs. Evil’ aired. Since then, he’s directed episodes of the shows For Life, FBI, Chicago P.D., Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Force, BMF and Wu-Tang: An American Saga. For his work on For Life, he was nominated for an Emmy. There’s no doubt that he’s going to continue to push the envelope and deliver timeless work. For now, let’s give him his flowers for what he has already contributed to the culture. Here’s a gallery of some of our favorite videos that Eif Rivera has directed!

