Wait Y’all Seriously Didn’t Know?: Twitter Users Shocked To Find Out Da Brat Loves The Ladies

Posted 14 hours ago

Some Twitter Users Are Just Learning The Da Brat Likes The Ladies

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Add this to the list of things people should have been known. After Da Brat confirmed she is happily engaged to Jesseca Dupart, there are some folks absolutely shocked to find out she likes the ladies.

Wait… y’all for real?

There are some Twitter users stunned to find out that Da Brat is madly in love with Dupart. The “revelation” came after she shared an Instagram post tearfully professing her love to Dupart and showing off the Bentley truck she was surprised with as a birthday present.

“Never have I EVER. Needless to say… I’ve always been a kind of private person until I met my heart’s match who handles some things differently than I do. Thank you baby @darealbbjudy for far more than this incredible birthday gift. I have never experienced this feeling. It’s so overwhelming that often I find myself in a daze hoping to never get pinched to see if it’s real so I can live in this dream forever. SEE @darealbbjudy page for the BEST SURPRISE EVER‼

Following the post, there was a combination of people shocked to learn that Da Brat is a lesbian, while others were just plain old confused as to people not knowing what they assumed to be general knowledge.

You can peep all of the reactions in the gallery below for a good chuckle.

Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty

Wait Y’all Seriously Didn’t Know?: Twitter Users Shocked To Find Out Da Brat Loves The Ladies  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

