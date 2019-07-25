CLOSE
diddy , Lori Harvey
HomePhotos

Is Diddy Dating Steve Harvey’s Daughter?

Posted July 25, 2019

Lori Harvey/ Diddy

Source: Leon Bennett/ Tony Barson / Getty

We all know that Lori Harvey plays the field (like a man) and next up on her dating chopping block may be Sean “Diddy” Combs.

According to The Daily Mail, the 49-year-old mogul was recently spotted with Steve Harvey’s 22-year-old stepdaughter in New York City wearing coordinating outfits.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

In addition, the couple were also (sort of) spotted together last week:

 

The rumors of these two have been swirling for a minute with folks catching Lori last month at a Ciroc Party in Hollywood with a large diamond ring. But she was quick to let everyone know that she was not engaged.

See Also: Diddy Congratulates Ex Cassie and Her New Boyfriend on Pregnancy

“I’m not engaged. Stop believing everything y’all read on a blog,” she wrote on an Instagram story.

Clearly the second these new pics of the couple surfaced, Black Twitter had a lot to say from hailing her for having the best hot girl summer ever to reminding folks that used to date Diddy’s younger son Justin to calling out the fact that Diddy is almost 30 years old than Lori.

Take a look at all this hilariousness:

Is Diddy Dating Steve Harvey’s Daughter? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
Man Charged With Homicide For Accidentally Shooting The…

The jokes truly write themselves, even during tragedies. A man has been arrested and charged with homicide after accidentally shooting…
07.29.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…

Ray Anthony Neal, 61, was discovered dead on Saturday July, 20 by his sister Michelle Smalls. He was reportedly stabbed…
07.29.19
Frat Suspends White MAGA Bros For Racist Photo…

A trio of white students from the University of Mississippi has been suspended by their fraternity after a photo of…
07.29.19
Angry Orchard Employees Fired After Racially Profiling A…

Angry Orchard confirmed that several staff members were let go as a result.
07.26.19
Apple Reportedly Releasing Three ‘iPhone 11’ Models This…

Ghostek pretty much confirmed that “ugly” looking iPhone 11 is indeed a thing with the release of its phone latest…
07.26.19
Shaquille O’Neal & Skechers Team To Release Kids…

Shaquille O’Neal is for the children! Footwear News is reporting that Shaq Diesel is teaming up with Skechers in an…
07.26.19
White Woman Calls Black Women ‘Stupid N***ers’ And…

An afternoon get-together at a Raleigh, North Carolina restaurant turned into a viral video Tuesday when a white woman complained…
07.26.19
3-Year-Old Girl Killed By Her Father After Running…

A neighbor told the publication that Terrence came by to take her to the store and the child excitedly greeted…
07.26.19
A School District In Pennsylvania Turns Down Offer…

Two weeks ago, a widely circulated letter sent to parents from the Wyoming Valley West school district disturbingly laid out…
07.26.19
Puerto Rico Governor To Resign, Was Fittin’ To…

The inevitable has finally happened. Ricardo Rosselló, Puerto Rico’s Governor, announced on Wednesday night (July 24) that he will be…
07.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close