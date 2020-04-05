CLOSE
Lori Harvey
HomePhotos

Pregnancy Rumors Swirl Around Steve Harvey’s Daughter, Twitter Crowns Future Lifetime Toxic King

Posted April 5, 2020

Bad Boy & Quality Control Takeover

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Future, currently struggling with a legal matter regarding the paternity of one child, might be welcoming another baby to his sprawling brood. The Twitter streets are alleging that his girlfriend, Lori Harvey, is pregnant and the Freebandz honcho is being coronated as the lifetime toxic king on the social media network.

It hasn’t been confirmed by either party, but Twitter is running wild with the chatter that Future and Harvey are expecting. If true, this would make baby mother number seven, or eight if Eliza Reign gets him to finally confirm if he’s the father of her daughter. The couple’s relationship is relatively a new item and they’ve been public about their union, with some even remarking that Harvey may have tamed the Future for the long haul.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Yet, there are many who believe that the rumors of the pregnancy would be a fail on Harvey’s part considering his prolific baby-making track record although he does seem to try to take care of the ones he claims. A little sleuthing online reveals that Harvey may have been sharing the sonogram photo of her sister Morgan Hawthorn’s baby and not announcing a pregnancy of her own via her Instagram story feed.

At any rate, Twitter is having a field day and because little else is going on because of the quarantine laws in place, this has Harvey’s name trending since earlier Sunday morning.

We’ve got the reactions to rumors that Lori Harvey is pregnant with Future’s baby below. If anything changes, we’ll provide updates.

View this post on Instagram

Life is Good ❤️🦅

A post shared by Future Hendrix (@future) on

Photo: Getty

Pregnancy Rumors Swirl Around Steve Harvey’s Daughter, Twitter Crowns Future Lifetime Toxic King  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Latest
Twin Babies Reportedly Named Covid & Corona During…

Well, you had to figure out that someone was going to do it eventually. According to Yahoo! Lifestyle and West…
04.04.20
Bus Driver Who Complained About A Passenger Coughing…

A Detroit bus driver who recently complained about people not taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously after a passenger coughed several…
04.06.20
Isolation Racists: Here’s Why The FBI Is Investigating…

Beware of Zoombombing.
04.06.20
Nikon Streaming Online Photography Classes For Free For…

That's right folks Nikon wants to help you keep those photography skills sharp or learn a thing or two. Nikon…
04.03.20
Racist ‘Zoom Bombing’ Disrupts Black Students Video Call

Now that most colleges and universities have moved their classes to online lectures in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic…
04.03.20
SMH! 28 College Students Contract Coronavirus After Spring…

After a spring break trip to Mexico, 28 students from The University of Texas have tested positive for COVID-19, according to…
04.03.20
Portrait of young modern woman
Are Music Streaming Services Slowing Down Its Download…

Apple Music, Pandora, Tidal and Spotify along with other streaming services are slowing down their song and download speeds due…
04.02.20
Prom Season
No Prom No Problem Ellen DeGeneres Plans Virtual…

Pretty much everything has shutdown across the United States. The nation is on a super slow down and so many…
04.01.20
Ops?: Popular Video Conferencing Tool Zoom Facing Privacy…

With all of that popularity, there are now huge privacy and security concerns as the FBI, security experts, lawmakers, and…
04.02.20
Coronavirus Breaking News
There’s a Social Distancing Trademark Battle Brewing

There’s a “Social Distancing” trademark battle brewing between several people and companies looking to cash in on the Coronavirus pandemic.…
04.01.20
Close