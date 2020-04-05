Pregnancy Rumors Swirl Around Steve Harvey’s Daughter, Twitter Crowns Future Lifetime Toxic King

Future, currently struggling with a legal matter regarding the paternity of one child, might be welcoming another baby to his sprawling brood. The Twitter streets are alleging that his girlfriend, Lori Harvey, is pregnant and the Freebandz honcho is being coronated as the lifetime toxic king on the social media network.

It hasn’t been confirmed by either party, but Twitter is running wild with the chatter that Future and Harvey are expecting. If true, this would make baby mother number seven, or eight if Eliza Reign gets him to finally confirm if he’s the father of her daughter. The couple’s relationship is relatively a new item and they’ve been public about their union, with some even remarking that Harvey may have tamed the Future for the long haul.

Yet, there are many who believe that the rumors of the pregnancy would be a fail on Harvey’s part considering his prolific baby-making track record although he does seem to try to take care of the ones he claims. A little sleuthing online reveals that Harvey may have been sharing the sonogram photo of her sister Morgan Hawthorn’s baby and not announcing a pregnancy of her own via her Instagram story feed.

At any rate, Twitter is having a field day and because little else is going on because of the quarantine laws in place, this has Harvey’s name trending since earlier Sunday morning.

We’ve got the reactions to rumors that Lori Harvey is pregnant with Future’s baby below. If anything changes, we’ll provide updates.

