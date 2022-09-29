Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

For many, there’s only one thing on our minds when we finally decide to roll out of bed. It doesn’t matter if we stayed up past our bedtime or got a luxurious eight hours of sleep…

Coffee.

We all know the type. The ones that can’t hold a meaningful conversation until they get their java fix. This day is for them.

National Coffee Day was first celebrated in Japan on September 29, 1983. According to coffeecommunity.com, it’s now kept going internationally as a way to “promote fair trade coffee and raise awareness for the plight of the coffee farmers”.

Along with spreading awareness for coffee farmers, it’s our duty to also spread awareness of black-owned businesses. This is why today we’ve handpicked ten black-owned coffee brands you should try!

Keep scrolling to see all ten, and if we’ve missed any that deserve a mention please drop their info in the comments!

It’s National Coffee Day! 10 Black Owned Coffee Brands You Should Try was originally published on wzakcleveland.com