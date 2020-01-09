CLOSE
Jada Pinkett Smith
Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Hair Journey Through The Years

Posted January 9, 2020

Since Jada Pinkett Smith debuted on the scene in the very early 90s, she’s been giving us hair lewks. From blunt cuts, to blonde waves and long tendrils, braids in between, she keeps us on our feet with each new do. We dug in the crates to find her best hair moments. Happy scrolling.

2.

Source:Getty

3.

Source:Getty

4.

Source:Getty

5.

Source:Getty

6.

Source:Getty

7. 1995

1995 Source:Getty

8. 1996

1996 Source:Getty

9. 1997

1997 Source:Getty

10.

Source:Getty

11. 1998

1998 Source:Getty

12. 1998

1998 Source:Getty

13.

Source:Getty

14. 1997

1997 Source:Getty

15.

Source:Getty

16. 2001

2001 Source:Getty

17. 2001

2001 Source:Getty

18. 2002

2002 Source:Getty

19. 2002

2002 Source:Getty

20. 2002

2002 Source:Getty

21. 2002

2002 Source:Getty

22. 2003

2003 Source:Getty

23. 2003

2003 Source:Getty

24. 2003

2003 Source:Getty

25. 2003

2003 Source:Getty

26. 2003

2003 Source:Getty

27. 2003

2003 Source:Getty

28.

Source:Getty

29. 2004

2004 Source:Getty

30.

Source:Getty

31. 2004

2004 Source:Getty

32. 2004

2004 Source:Getty

33. 2004

2004 Source:Getty

34. 2005

2005 Source:Getty

35.

Source:Getty

36. 2005

2005 Source:Getty

37. 2005

2005 Source:Getty

38. 2005

2005 Source:Getty

39. 2006

2006 Source:Getty

40. 2006

2006 Source:Getty

41. 2007

2007 Source:Getty

42. 2007

2007 Source:Getty

43. 2007

2007 Source:Getty

44. 2008

2008 Source:Getty

45. 2008

2008 Source:Getty

46. 2008

2008 Source:Getty

47. 2008

2008 Source:Getty

48. 2008

2008 Source:Getty

49.

Source:Getty

50.

Source:Getty

51.

Source:Getty

52. 2009

2009 Source:Getty

53. 2010

2010 Source:Getty

54. 2010

2010 Source:Getty

55. 2010

2010 Source:Getty

56. 2011

2011 Source:Getty

57. 2011

2011 Source:Getty

58. 2010

2010 Source:Getty

59. 2010

2010 Source:Getty

60. 2010

2010 Source:Getty

61. 2011

2011 Source:Getty

62. 2012

2012 Source:Getty

63. 2012

2012 Source:Getty

64. 2014

2014 Source:Getty

65. 2014

2014 Source:Getty

66. 2014

2014 Source:Getty

67. 2014

2014 Source:Getty

68. 2014

2014 Source:Getty

69. 2016

2016 Source:Getty

70. 2017

2017 Source:Getty

71. 2017

2017 Source:Getty

72. 2017

2017 Source:Getty

73.

Source:Getty

74. 2017

2017 Source:Getty

75. 2017

2017 Source:Getty

76. 2017

2017 Source:Getty

77. 2017

2017 Source:Getty

78. 2017

2017 Source:Getty

79. 2017

2017 Source:Getty

80. 2017

2017 Source:Getty

81. 2017

2017 Source:Getty

82. 2017

2017 Source:Getty

83. 2015

2015 Source:Getty

84. 2017

2017 Source:Getty

85. 2016

2016 Source:Getty

86. 2017

2017 Source:Getty

87. 2016

2016 Source:Getty

88. 2017

2017 Source:Getty

89. 2017

2017 Source:Getty

90. 2017

2017 Source:Getty

91. 2017

2017 Source:Getty

92. 2017

2017 Source:Getty

93. 2017

2017 Source:Getty

94. 2018

2018 Source:Getty

95. 2018

2018 Source:Getty

96. 2019

2019 Source:Getty

97. 2019

2019 Source:Getty
