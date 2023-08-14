James Harden Calls Sixers GM Daryl Morey a ‘Liar’

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Just when fans thought things would smooth over between James Harden and the Seventy-Sixers, they blindsided by Harden’s most recent remarks. James Harden was overseas on an Adidas media event in China when he decided to get some things off his chest to his faithful fans.

NBA insider Shams Charania released the footage on X (Twitter) of a disgruntled Harden giving the press a piece of his mind.

“Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of,” Harden explained. He even repeated himself for the people in the back, giving everybody an opportunity to pull their phones out and record his sentiments in 4k. “Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”

Check out what Sixers fans are saying about James Harden’s remarks below!

