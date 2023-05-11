Janelle Monáe Frees The Nipple In Soaking Wet See Through Shirt To Promo New Track, Twitter Erupts

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

However, the songstress did take to social media with a new way to promote her new single, entitled “Lipstick Lover.”

She posted a video of herself wearing a sheer white shirt and short black Champion shorts as she rose from a pool. The shirt was soaking wet, so nothing was left to the imagination as the shirt emblazoned with the word “pleasure” stuck to her skin.

The smooth new track played in the background, but we doubt anyone was paying attention and was more focused on the thirst trap. The clip caught many drooling fans by surprise since they’re used to Monáe rocking suits reminiscent of the Monopoly man.

Her Instagram comments were full of fans and fellow celebs surprised at the sultry, free-the-nip clip.

,” SZA wrote, who was clearly at a loss for words. “I typed and deleted 3 times. Ionno what to say but,” SZA wrote, who was clearly at a loss for words.

Excited for the drop tomorrow!” Athletic brand Champion even hopped in the comments with a joke that absolutely no one is paying attention to her shorts, writing, “No one is even gonna notice those are our shortsExcited for the drop tomorrow!”

The video clip is reminiscent of the infamous 1972 photo of Trinidadian model Sintra Bronte who posed for a promotional poster for the Jamaican Tourist Board while wearing a wet orange t-shirt with the word “Jamaica” stuck to her body.

See how Twitter is salivating over the moment below.

