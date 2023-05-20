Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

With a net worth of more than $2 billion, the budget for buying a new home is sky-high.

So when Jay-Z and Beyoncé were on the market for another house, it was only fitting that the couple makes history while doing so.

Their new Malibu, California crib reportedly cost them $200 million, making it the most expensive house ever sold in California, according to House Beautiful. It’s also the second most expensive house in America, with the first place spot held by billionaire Ken Griffin’s $238 million NYC apartment which overlooks Central Park and was purchased in 2019.

Despite Jay and Bey’s already massive price tag, they actually scored the home at an almost $100 million discount.

“They actually got an unbelievable deal … the home was quietly listed for a whopping $295 million,” writes TMZ. “The house sits on an 8-acre bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean in the Paradise Cove area … AKA Billionaires’ Row.”

While it may mark a huge mortgage for the couple, it’s a nice payday for its seller, billionaire William Bell. Bell is a famed art collector,r and his father was the mastermind behind soap operas like The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful.

It always sat on a nice acreage, but it was purchased 20 years ago for $14.5 million before he spent the next 15 years outfitting it to his specifications of an oversized concrete structure to showcase his expansive art collection. It was designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando, who is known for creating zen space with minimalism. Celebrities that also own homes he designed include Tom Ford and Kanye Wes,t who purchased a Tando Malibu home in 2021.

Jay Z & Beyoncé Purchase The Most Expensive Home In California History, Twitter Is Full of Haters was originally published on cassiuslife.com