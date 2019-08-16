CLOSE
Jay-Z To Become Part Owner Of An NFL Team, Soon

Posted August 16, 2019

Roc Nation And NFL Announce Partnership

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Called it. Jay-Z will reportedly become part-owner of an NFL team as more details of his partnership with the pro football league come to light.

Jigga faced heavy criticism, along with support, of Roc Nation’s deal with the NFL, which was only exacerbated when word got out that Colin Kaepernick was not part of the situation. However, many speculated that the Brooklyn rapper was playing the long game, with a stake in an NFL team being an eventuality.

Now it seems that is happening sooner than later. According to TMZ, source close to Jay-Z say he will have a “significant ownership interest” in a team soon. He’s reportedly seeking ownership “because he’s a huge fan, already has a sports business and wants to continue to be a change agent for the NFL.”

Fair enough.

If you’re thinking his owning of Roc Nation would be a conflict of interest, Jay-Z is not an agent.

Even more speculation, and debate, is surely on deck. Let us know what you think of this development in the comments, and check the inevitable reactions below.

 

Jay-Z To Become Part Owner Of An NFL Team, Soon was originally published on hiphopwired.com

